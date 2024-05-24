Butyric Acid Market Is Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 4.59% To Reach US$451.345 Million By 2029

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the butyric acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.59% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$451.345 million by 2029.Butyric acid is a short-chain fatty acid, that is primarily produced by bacterial fermentation of fiber digestion in the human colon, it is the major SCFA (short-chain fatty acid) in humans, this type of trans-fat is available in animal fats, vegetable oil, and butter too. In addition, it is used to manufacture other esters like methyl butyrate with long-lasting everlasting smells and wonderful tastes.These esters, being aroma substances, have a wide range of applications as aromas in edible items, perfumes , flavorings, varnishes, medicines, skincare, disinfectants, and the same kind of products. Butyric acid is a well-known agent for improving digestive well-being, anti-inflammatory purposes, and disease-potency prevention, thus, helping to keep the body healthy. It is critical in providing the strength to the colon cells to operate their daily functions and also manage blood sugar and cholesterol levels.The growing awareness of gut health is the primary driving force behind the butyric acid market growth. The butyric acid industry is emerging due to the gut health technological revolution. The population, which is beginning to increasingly understand the part played by the gut microbiome in the wellness of the individual, now sees butyric acid as a mediator that can ultimately result in the health of the gut. Therefore, it is commonly used in food supplements, dietary products, and medicines that regulate tracts of the digestive system. As a result, an increment in the focus area towards gut health shall propel the growth of the butyric acid market.The production of butyric acid is a type of fatty acid by the body's bacteria located in the gut during the processing of dietary fibers . The other sources include animal fats and vegetable oils. However, the quantity of butyric acid in those foods, such as butter or ghee, is very low, compared to its production level in the human gut.Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the butyric acid market growth..In February 2024: NutraShure launches BioMend, which is the tasteless pre-mix version of butyrate. This new product aims to solve two major issues faced in conventional butyrate supplementation, i.e., off-taste flavor and complex mixing. The user-friendliness feature of BioMend makes it the simplest way to improve the ability of the digestive system to function more effectively.Access sample report or view details:The butyric acid market, based on type is segmented into two categories namely synthetic and bio-based. Bio-based is expected to account for the major share of the butyric acid market. Consumers are getting concerned to only eat what is sustainable and natural. The bio-based option of butyric acid, sourced from renewable materials, conforms with this trend and caters to green-conscious behavior.The butyric acid market, based on derivatives is segmented into five categories namely sodium butyrate, potassium butyrate, calcium butyrate, magnesium butyrate, and others. sodium butyrate is expected to account for the major share of the butyric acid market. Sodium Butyrate is one of the most mentioned substances and has a cost-effective combination of efficacy.The butyric acid market, based on application is segmented into nine categories namely chemical intermediates, biofuel, food additive & flavoring, animal feed, perfumes, plasticizers, leather tanning, commercial printing inks, and others. Animal feed and food additive & flavoring are expected to account for the major share of the butyric acid market. Increasing demand for animal feed is triggered by it contributing to the livestock gut health. In food, its natural flavoring properties and preservative effects make it one of the food item choices.Based on geography, the butyric acid market is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to various reasons. In countries like China, India, South Korea, and Taiwan there is a growing demand for butyric acid in various industries, including biofuel, animal feed, chemicals, and food and additives. The demand is being driven by these nations due to Increasing meat demand powered by rising income levels and urban life is associated with a greater need for animal feed. Moreover, the awareness of health among people creates an opportunity for butyric acid's application in functional foods, leading to the dual-fold growth of this region.The research includes several key players from the butyric acid market, such as Eastman Chemical Company, OXEA GmbH, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Snowco Industrial Co., Ltd., Fisher Scientific, Sigma- Aldrich, Merch Millipore, Perstorp Holding AB, Axxence Aromatic GmbH, and Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.The market analytics report segments the butyric acid market as follows:.By TypeoSyntheticoBio-based.By DerivativesoSodium butyrateoPotassium butyrateoCalcium butyrateoMagnesium butyrateoOthers.By ApplicationoChemical IntermediatesoBiofueloFood Additive & FlavoringoAnimal FeedoPerfumesoPlasticizeroLeather TanningoCommercial printing inksoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Eastman Chemical Company.OXEA GmbH.Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd..Snowco Industrial Co., Ltd..Fisher Scientific.Sigma- Aldrich.Merch Millipore.Perstorp Holding AB.Axxence Aromatic GmbH.Zhonglan Industry Co. LtdExplore More Reports:.Adipic Acid Market:.Nitric Acid Market:.Tartaric Acid Market:

