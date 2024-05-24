Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market Future Growth 2024-2031, Size, Share, Industry Demand, Analysis Rehametrics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market

Europe telerehabilitation systems market is estimated to be valued at US$ 422.2 million in 2023, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:Telerehabilitation systems enable remote delivery of rehabilitation services such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy to patients. They involve use of telecommunication and digital media to improve patient access to services.Market Dynamics:The Europe telerehabilitation systems market is expected to witness significant growth owing to rising geriatric population across Europe. As per the European Commission report 2021, the population aged 65 and above in Europe is expected to increase by 29.3 million by 2031. With a growing elderly population, the demand for remote rehabilitation services is also expected to increase during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and arthritis further drives the need for cost-effective telehealth solutions for rehabilitation, thus boosting growth of the market. Analysis of Europe Telerehabilitation Systems companies, key tactics followed by Leading Key Players:270 Vision Ltd.CoRehab srlSword Health Inc.MIRA Rehab LimitedFLEX LTD. Flextronics International LTD.EVOLV REHABILITATION TECHNOLOGIES S.L.Brontes ProcessingBridgeway Senior HealthcareRehametricsMindMazeDIH Medical and Doctor Kinetic Flextronics International LTD.EVOLV REHABILITATION TECHNOLOGIES S.L.Brontes ProcessingBridgeway Senior HealthcareRehametricsMindMazeDIH Medical and Doctor KineticDriver: Growing Adoption of Telerehabilitation Services Among Elderly Patients to Treat Musculoskeletal ConditionsThe elderly population in Europe is rapidly increasing with improving healthcare infrastructure and life expectancy. According to latest estimates, over 200 million Europeans will be aged 65 and over by 2050. With aging population, cases of musculoskeletal conditions like osteoarthritis, back pain, injuries etc. are expected to rise significantly in coming years. Telerehabilitation services can help address such conditions without requiring elderly patients to visit hospitals frequently. It allows remote monitoring and treatment of patients through video conferencing with doctors and physical therapists. This improves accessibility of care and active ageing. The potential cost savings from reduced hospitalization and travel costs also makes telerehabilitation an attractive proposition for governments.The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions. It disrupted conventional ways of providing outpatient care due to lockdowns and social distancing measures. Many European countries launched initiatives to promote digital healthcare delivery using telehealth technologies. For instance, the UK announced £200 million funding for expanding NHS 111 telephone and online services. Germany introduced reimbursement codes for telemedicine consultations. Such investments are accelerating digital transformation of healthcare systems and driving uptake of telerehabilitation services. Even post pandemic, telehealth is expected to remain an important component of integrated care models to enhance access, flexibility and efficiency of service delivery.Restrain: Interoperability Issues Between Different Health IT SystemsTelehealth programs require integration of clinical data, devices and software applications across providers, payers and patients. However, achieving seamless interoperability remains a challenge in Europe due to lack of common standards, fragmented markets and legacy health IT systems. Proprietary platforms and data silos hinder the sharing of electronic health records, real-time patient data and digital prescriptions between care settings. This increases clinical risks, administration costs and ultimately hampers scaling up of telerehabilitation programs that rely on coordinated, data-driven care. Harmonizing regulations and developing open APIs can help address such technical barriers to cross-border continuity of telemonitored rehabilitation therapies.Buy This Premium Report and Get Upto 25 % OFF:Opportunity: Scope for Public-Private Partnerships in Rural and Underserved AreasWhile major European cities have relatively good access to rehabilitation specialists, availability of such services remains limited in remote and rural communities. Underserved patient populations in such regions can benefit tremendously from telerehabilitation models. Governments and private players can collaborate on pilot projects addressing local needs. For example, partnering with telecom operators help set up connected care infrastructure leveraging existing network coverage. Rehabilitation equipment and training can be provided through PPP-run community centers. Payers may offer supplementary telemonitoring plans. This presents an opportunity to improve health equity while creating new markets for telehealth vendors through such innovative partnership models tailored for underprivileged populations.Trends: Growing Focus on Remote Outpatient Management of Musculoskeletal ConditionsLifestyle diseases and injuries are driving the caseload of physiotherapy and orthopedic outpatient facilities across Europe. However, limited reimbursements and workforce shortages make it difficult to expand services commensurate with rising demand. Telerehabilitation provides a sustainable solution for managing non-critical musculoskeletal cases remotely after initial assessment or surgery. It allows continuing therapeutic exercises, monitoring recovery progress, addressing concerns without unnecessary facility visits. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated acceptance of remote care delivery models. More providers are expected to adopt telerehabilitation programs for post-acute musculoskeletal cases and chronic disease management. This represents a key unmet need as well as future growth area for Europe telerehabilitation market.Segment Details AnalysisBy Component:HardwareSoftwareBy Application:Cardio-pulmonaryNeurologyOrthopedicOthersBy End User:HospitalsHome Care SettingsRehabilitation CentresThe Study Objectives are:A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market and their corresponding data.It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, geographical presence, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies.Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share.It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region.The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, distributors, and stockholders.Table of Contents:Market scenario 2024Chapter 1: Introduction, Market Driving Force Product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Europe Telerehabilitation Systems marketChapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market.Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges & Opportunities of the Europe Telerehabilitation SystemsChapter 4: Presenting the Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market Factor Analysis, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entry, and Patent/Trademark Analysis.Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User, and Region/Country 2024 - 2031Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Europe Telerehabilitation Systems market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, Market positioning & Company ProfileChapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries, and by Manufacturers/Companies with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2024-2031)Chapters 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology, and Data SourceWe Offer Customized Report, Click @Key Questions Answered:What is the market size and CAGR of the Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market during the forecast period?How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market shares?What is the growing demand of the Market during the forecast period?Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market?About Coherent Market InsightsCoherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 