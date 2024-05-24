Tin Chloride Market Analysis, Industry Size, Share, Key Players And Forecast To 2024 - 2031 Tin Group, Showa America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tin Chloride Market

Tin Chloride, aka stannous chloride, is white powder. Its aqueous solution undergoes hydrolysis, especially when heated.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:Tin chloride finds wide application as lewis acid catalyst in organic synthesis. It is also used as mordant in dyeing and printing of textiles.Market Dynamics:The tin chloride market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand from manufacturing of tinplate. Tinplate is widely used in food packaging industry due to its barrier properties and corrosion resistance. Additionally, growing electronics industry is also fueling the demand for tinplated steel sheets required in electronics packaging. Tin chloride is used as a fluxing agent in the tinning process of steel sheets for producing tinplate. Moreover, increasing research and development activities for developing new applications of tin chloride is expected to create new avenues for market growth over the forecast period.Sample Copy of the Report @Tin Chloride Market Drivers: Increasing Demand from Electronics and Plating IndustriesThe demand for tin chloride from the electronics industry has been consistently rising over the past decade. This is primarily attributed to the growing need for tin chloride in the production of conductors, semiconductors, and integrated circuits. Tin chloride finds widespread usage as a fluxing agent and soldering aid in the electronics manufacturing process. On the other hand, the plating industry has also emerged as a major end-user of tin chloride. It is commonly used to plate other metal substrates like steel, copper, and aluminum to prevent corrosion. The escalating electronics and automotive production around the world has substantially driven the consumption of tin chloride in industrial plating applications.Rising Applications of Tin Chloride in Chemical IndustriesApart from electronics and plating, tin chloride experiences significant demand from various chemical industries as well. It acts as an efficient catalyst for numerous chemical reactions involving esterification, hydration, and polymerization processes. The compound is also used as a tin-containing compound in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is one of the most widely produced synthetic polymers globally. Furthermore, tin chloride finds application as a wood preservative and bactericide. The proliferating chemical industry coupled with the increasing uptake of tin-based agrochemicals and biocides has positively impacted the global tin chloride market.Tin Chloride Market Opportunity: Emerging Applications in PhotovoltaicsTin chloride is emerging as a potential intermediate for producing tin-based metal halides compounds that find applications as light-absorbing materials in perovskite solar cells. Perovskite solar cells have gained widespread attention from researchers and producers in recent times owing to their relatively low production costs and high power conversion efficiencies compared to conventional silicon-based photovoltaic cells. Tin chloride-derived metal halides such as FASnI3 are demonstrating promising photovoltaic properties and stability as light absorbers in perovskite layers. The growing commercialization of perovskite solar technology around the world presents an opportunity for expanded consumption of tin chloride. If metal halide perovskites can achieve significant market penetration, it will substantially boost the demand for tin chloride in the coming years.Tin Chloride Market Trend: Capacity Expansions in Asia PacificOver the past five years, capacity expansions by major tin chloride producers across Asia Pacific countries like China, India, and South Korea have emerged as a prominent trend in the global market. This is mainly due to the heavy concentration of electronics manufacturing industries and abundance of tin mineral resources in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, many leading Chinese manufacturers have increased their annual tin chloride production capacity to cater to the rising local demand from the electronics, plating and chemical sectors. Similarly, top Indian and South Korean players have also expanded or announced plans to expand their existing tin chloride facilities. The strategic capacity additions across Asia Pacific are expected to strengthen the region's position as the dominant supplier as well as consumer of tin chloride in the foreseeable future. 