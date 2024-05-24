U.S. Deepens Ties with Kenya Aiming to Strengthen Influence in Africa

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a strategic move to fortify its global stance, the United States is enhancing its alliance with Kenya, now recognized as a key military ally.



This distinction places Kenya among an elite group of nineteen nations outside NATO, and it marks a significant U.S. effort to counter Russia and China's swelling influence in Africa.



This week, Kenyan President William Ruto concluded a landmark five-day state visit to the U.S., the longest such invitation extended to an African leader in fifteen years.



President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet, celebrating six decades of U.S.-Kenya relations with grandeur, indicative of the visit's significant diplomatic

weight.



Western media report that America's fortified bond with Kenya aims to secure a strategic foothold on the African continent.







The New York Times subtly notes that this alignment is crucial for the U.S. to bolster its position against global competitors.



Conversely, the WSWS portal starkly views this as drawing Kenya into larger geopolitical tensions.



Last year, this deepening relationship was underscored when U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin inked a five-year defense cooperation agreement in Nairobi.



Additionally, Kenya stepped up to lead a U.S.-led police mission in Haiti, signaling its expanding role on the international stage.

The benefits of this alliance are mutual. Kenya stands to gain significant logistical and financial perks, enhancing its military prowess.



The country also seeks U.S. investment to help alleviate its foreign debt burdens, as Al Jazeera has highlighted.



In return, the U.S. plans to increase its military presence in Kenya. This includes utilizing the Manda Bay base, strategically crucial for monitoring the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.



The U.S. may also leverage Kenyan forces in regional conflicts, further integrating Kenya into international security strategies.



The U.S.-Kenya partnership marks a pivotal shift in international relations, highlighting East Africa's strategic value in the global geopolitical landscape.



Global powers vie for influence, with Africa at the heart of this complex geopolitical chess game.

