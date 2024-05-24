Brazil’S Lula Persists And Lobbies Hard At G20 For Billionaire Tax

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil, holding the G-20 presidency, sparked a worldwide dialogue with its proposal for a global minimum tax on billionaires.



This plan targets severe inequalities by tapping into vast fortunes. Post talks with Benin's President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva revealed a transformative proposal.



He suggested that a 2% tax on the earnings

of the world's 3,000 billionaires could significantly boost global resources.



In addition, these funds would support 340 million Africans currently facing extreme food insecurity.



President Lula engaged Gabriel Zucman, a renowned French economist and director of the EU's Tax Observatory, to draft this policy.







Zucman recently presented his strategy, highlighting the tax disparity between the wealthiest and poorest economic groups.



In Brazil, this imbalance is evident in a tax system that overly burdens the indigent and benefits shareholders.



Zucman disclosed that billionaires pay just about 0.3% in wealth taxes. He champions a 2% global minimum rate for fortunes over one billion dollars.



He believes this method would be more effective than traditional income or inheritance taxes at capturing the wealth of the ultra-rich.

The Billionaire Tax Proposal

This tax could raise approximately $250 billion. The collected funds would be allocated to the billionaires' home countries for local use.



The ultra-rich are distributed across various regions, including the United States, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Latin America.



Countries like France, South Africa, Spain, Colombia, and Belgium have tentatively supported this initiative. Zucman uses the G-20 as a powerful forum to advance this cause.



He views U.S. President Joe Biden as a crucial ally, although potential political shifts, such as Donald Trump's re-election, could pose obstacles.



Zucman emphasizes that global consensus is not necessary for success. Support from 30 to 50 countries could make this tax viable.



Inspired by the OECD's global minimum corporate tax, this billionaire tax could exceed revenues from major multinationals, significantly impacting global wealth distribution.

MENAFN24052024007421016031ID1108253678