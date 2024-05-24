Queermandu.Io Joins International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Gay Tour Nepal

Queermandu joins IGLTA, enhancing LGBTQ+ travel in Nepal with safe, inclusive options.

KATHMANDU, BAGMATI, NEPAL, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Queermandu, a pioneering LGBTQ+ travel and experiences platform that promotes safe and inclusive travel opportunities in Nepal, is proud to announce its recent membership with the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA). The announcement was made during the Pink Tourism conference organized by Sunil Pant, the first openly gay member of parliament. Sean Howell , an IGLTA board member and former IGLTA foundation chair Rika Jean-François, held a ceremony to welcome Queermandu as the first Nepalese-owned gay tour company into IGLTA. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Queermandu's commitment to enhancing the visibility and accessibility of LGBTQ+ friendly travel options in South Asia.

**A Commitment to Safe and Inclusive Travel**

"Founded by Nepali co-founders Prajeet Budhathoki and Aayam Poudel, along with our American board member Joey Foster Ellis, Queermandu brings together a wealth of diverse perspectives and experiences. This unique blend of local knowledge and international expertise is crucial in creating a supportive and inclusive travel network," says Aayam Poudel, co-founder of Queermandu.“Our mission is to promote Nepal's rich culture and stunning landscapes and safeguard the dignity and safety of LGBTQ+ travelers, ensuring every visitor feels welcome, respected, and free to be themselves.”

**Empowering the Local LGBTQ+ Community**

This new membership with IGLTA is a step forward not just for Queermandu but also for the local LGBTQ+ community in Nepal. Through this collaboration, Queermandu aims to bring more visibility to local LGBTQ+ businesses and initiatives, stimulating economic growth and promoting cultural exchange within the global LGBTQ+ community. "As a native of Nepal, I am particularly passionate about empowering our local community and integrating it with the broader, international LGBTQ+ community," adds Prajeet Budhathoki, co-founder.

**A Bright Future for LGBTQ+ Travel in Nepal**

“Joining IGLTA is a dream come true for Queermandu. This membership opens up a world of opportunities for our platform and every LGBTQ+ traveler wanting to explore Nepal safely and inclusively,” said Aayam Poudel, co-founder of Queermandu.“We are excited to work alongside IGLTA and other members to promote diversity and inclusion in global travel.” There has been a long interest in gay tours in Nepal with few options. It is time to expand the visibility of lesbian and third-gender tours.

**About Queermandu**

Queermandu is an online platform that provides LGBTQ+ friendly travel experiences in Nepal. Founded in 2022, it offers curated travel guides, accommodation options, and tours designed with the safety and enjoyment of LGBTQ+ travelers in mind. Queermandu is committed to creating a welcoming travel environment for everyone.

**About IGLTA**

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association was founded in 1983 and is the world's leading network of LGBTQ+ welcoming tourism businesses. It provides free travel resources and information while continuously working to promote equality and safety within LGBTQ+ tourism worldwide.

For more information on Queermandu and their new membership with IGLTA, or to arrange an interview with their team, please contact:

Aayam Poudel

Queermandu Tours & Travel Pvt. Ltd.

+977 984-2150017

