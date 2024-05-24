First Carbon Exchange Franchise In Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Capturiant , which describes itself as "the world's first energy-derived carbon credit and environmental asset authenticator, registry, and regulated exchange", has announced its first Middle Eastern franchise in Iraq, in partnership with Sharp Mind Global Ventures Inc. , a Canada-based company with a branch in Iraq.

According to a press release from Capturiant:

This partnership marks a significant step in expanding access to open-access environments for the purchase, sale, trading, and retirement of high-quality carbon credits and other environmental assets.

Capturiant [a subsidiary of Entoro LLC] operates on a regulated private-sector model to provide standardized methodologies, rapid processing, and lower-cost services to an inefficient, nontransparent, and outdated industry. Capturiant's financially regulated staff is fluent in securities, banking, custody, valuation, commodities, and digitalization. With this skill set, Capturiant is enhancing the administration and risk management of carbon credits and other ESG instruments.

Sharp Mind Global Ventures Inc. works with a range of clients in both the private and public sectors to establish carbon neutrality strategies, help them successfully cope with regulatory challenges, and discover impactful carbon credit projects across the globe. Sharp Mind is also in partnership with various US and European firms to lead decarbonization efforts in the Kurdistan region and Iraq.

Maziar Rajabi, Chairman and Founder of Sharp Mind Global Ventures, stated that:

"Capturiant stands apart from other registries and exchanges in its dedication to regulatory compliance and private-sector management."

He also noted that Capturiant is unique in its emphasis on engineered solutions beyond traditional nature-based carbon credit projects.

James C. Row, Founder and CEO of Capturiant, said:

"We are excited to work with Sharp Mind Global Ventures' knowledgeable and experienced team to expand investment opportunities in Iraqi carbon credit projects."

The press release continues:

"Capturiant and Sharp Mind Global Ventures Inc. are poised to create a paradigm shift in the carbon credit industry in Iraq, a nation increasingly emphasizing sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. This collaboration will provide Iraqi entities with unparalleled access to a diverse range of environmental assets through Capturiant's advanced platform, fostering a more sustainable future in one of the Middle East's most dynamic economies. The establishment of this franchise is just the beginning, with the continued expansion of Capturiant's global footprint to take place in the coming months."

(Source: Capturiant)

