(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Jordan's Ministry
of Energy and Mineral Resources has announced that Iraq has approved a three-month extension of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for supply
ing oil to Jordan, under the same contractual terms and price.
The Director of Jordan's Oil and Natural Gas Directorate, Engineer Iman Awad, stated that Jordan has completed all necessary procedures and is coordinating with Iraq to commence the loading of crude
oil from Kirkuk to the Jordan Petroleum Refinery in Zarqa.
The oil supply
is expected to begin in the coming days. Additionally, Jordan has requested a one-year renewal of the MoU following the completion of the remaining quantities under the current agreement, anticipated to be loaded during the extension period.
(Source: Jordan's Ministry
of Energy and Mineral Resources)
The post Iraq Extends Oil Supply Agreement with Jordan first appeared on Iraq Business News .
