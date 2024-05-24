Iraq Extends Oil Supply Agreement With Jordan

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Jordan's Ministry

of Energy and Mineral Resources has announced that Iraq has approved a three-month extension of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for supply

ing oil to Jordan, under the same contractual terms and price.

The Director of Jordan's Oil and Natural Gas Directorate, Engineer Iman Awad, stated that Jordan has completed all necessary procedures and is coordinating with Iraq to commence the loading of crude

oil from Kirkuk to the Jordan Petroleum Refinery in Zarqa.

The oil supply

is expected to begin in the coming days. Additionally, Jordan has requested a one-year renewal of the MoU following the completion of the remaining quantities under the current agreement, anticipated to be loaded during the extension period.

(Source: Jordan's Ministry

of Energy and Mineral Resources)

