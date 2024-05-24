Ukrainian Forces On Offensive In Kharkiv Region To Regain Ground - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces have stopped the Russian army

in the Kharkiv region and are trying to regain ground.

Ihor Prokhorenko, acting deputy chief of the Main Operational Department at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

"As for the Kharkiv axis, the enemy has been conducting an offensive operation on this axis since May 10 in an effort to create a buffer zone in the Kharkiv region. As of today, the situation there is stable, controlled, the enemy has been stopped, fire damage is being inflicted on him, with the Defense Forces planning and carrying out offensive assault operations to regain ground," Prokhorenko said.

According to him, the enemy is conducting offensive assault operations in the Kupiansk sector.

"His goal is to reach the city of Kupiansk, block it from the east and inflict damage on the Defense Forces. Today, the enemy has no success in this sector," Prokhorenko said.

He added that the enemy was trying to break through Ukrainian defenses in the Lyman, Siversk and Kramatorsk areas.

"He is conducting offensive assault operations in the direction of Lyman and Sloviansk. We are inflicting fire damage and the enemy is suffering heavy losses and has no success in this sector. As for the Kramatorsk sector, fierce fighting is ongoing, with the enemy conducting offensive assault operations west and south of Bakhmut. This is near Chasiv Yar. And he is also trying to break through our defenses, reach the eastern outskirts of Chasiv Yar and gain a foothold along the border of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal. Today, the enemy has no success in this sector," Prokhorenko said.

According to him, the enemy is currently trying to regain the positions lost last year south of Bakhmut and near Andriivka and Klishchiivka.

"Today, he is trying to regain ground in these areas, but he is not succeeding. Our forces are firmly holding the defense on these lines, inflicting fire damage on the enemy," Prokhorenko said.