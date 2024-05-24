Industrial Insulation Market High Hopes For Future Revenues As Market Size Continues To Rise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The mineral wool insulation segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global industrial insulation market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global industrial insulation market , valued at $7.8 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $12.7 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional insights, offering valuable guidance for market participants.

Report Coverage & Details

- Forecast Period: 2022–2031

- Base Year: 2021

- Market Size in 2021: $7.8 billion

- Market Size in 2031: $12.7 billion

- CAGR: 5.1%

- Report Pages: 346

- Segments Covered: Material, Form, End Use Industry, and Region

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Drivers:

- Increasing demand for enhancing equipment efficiency and process performance.

- Rising need for energy conservation.

- Growing demand for industrial insulation.

Opportunities:

- Expansion in the building & construction industry.

Restraints:

- High installation costs of insulating materials.

Market Segmentation

- The report offers detailed segmentation based on material, form, end use industry, and region.

By Material:

- Mineral Wool Insulation: Held the highest market share in 2021 (over two-fifths).

- Plastic Foam: Expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

By Form:

Pipe Segment: Accounted for nearly half of the market share in 2021 and expected to manifest a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

By End Use Industry:

- Oil & Gas: Dominated the market in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the share.

By Region:

Asia-Pacific: Largest share in 2021 (over two-fifths) and expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% through 2031. Other regions analyzed include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players

The report profiles key players in the global industrial insulation market, including:

- Armacell International SA

- BASF SE

- Cabot Corporation

- Johns Manville

- Kingspan Group PLC

- Knauf Insulation

- Nichias Corporation

- NMC Group

- Owens Corning

- Polyguard Materials Inc.

- Promat

- Rockwool Group

- Saint Gobain

- Solvay

- Thomas Insulation Corporation

These players have implemented strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements to enhance their market presence.

