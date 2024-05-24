Future Of Biotechnology: Protein Engineering Market Expected To Expand At A Steady 2024-2031 Codexis Inc, Abzena, Ltd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:Protein engineering involves modifying the structure and functionality of native proteins or designing new proteins/enzymes with desired traits and activities. Rapid advancements in biotechnology and customized protein design are enabling researchers to modify protein properties for therapeutic and industrial applications.Market Dynamics:The growth of the protein engineering market is driven by advancements in biotechnology domain coupled with rising demand for biopharmaceuticals. Biopharmaceutical companies are extensively utilizing protein engineering techniques to develop targeted protein therapeutics for treating various diseases including cancer. Further, growing adoption of protein engineering tools in industrial biotechnology for manufacturing specialty chemicals and materials is also fueling the market growth. Analysis of Protein Engineering companies, key tactics followed by Leading Key Players:Codexis Inc.Abzena Ltd.Enantis s.r.oGenScript Biotech Corp.Waters CorporationPerkinElmer Inc.Bruker CorporationAgilent TechnologiesBio-Rad Laboratories Inc.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.among othersPharmaceutical Industry Reliance on Protein Drugs is a Major Driver for Protein Engineering MarketThe pharmaceutical industry has increasingly relied on protein drugs such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, hormones, and enzymes to treat various diseases. Many blockbuster drugs are protein based, and the protein drug market size is expected to reach over $250 billion by 2025. As new protein drugs are discovered and existing ones need to be improved, protein engineering techniques play a vital role in modifying protein properties for optimal therapeutic effects. Protein engineering enables modifying proteins to increase stability, enhance binding affinity, reduce immunogenicity, and prolong half-life. These modifications help develop effective protein drugs with desired pharmaceutical properties and commercial viability. The growing dependence of drug development on protein-based molecules has fueled significant demand for protein engineering services and technologies.Advancements in Protein Engineering Tools and Technologies is Another Key DriverTools and technologies used for protein engineering have witnessed major advancements in recent years. Developments such as site-directed mutagenesis, molecular cloning, in vitro evolution methods like phage display, yeast and bacterial display systems have significantly expanded protein engineers' capabilities. Computational tools for protein design and molecular modeling have also matured. Machine learning and artificial intelligence are now finding increasing usage in rational protein design. Systems biology approaches provide a more holistic understanding of protein function and interaction networks. Automated high-throughput screening technologies enable rapid validation of protein variants. Together, these advancements in protein engineering tools have augmented capabilities, accelerated research, and brought down costs. They have expanded the scope of protein engineering applications and helped introduce more effective solutions, driving greater demand.High Demand for Biosimilars and Biobetters Creates Significant OpportunityThe commercial viability of biosimilars and biobetters has created a major opportunity for protein engineering market players. Biosimilars offer cost savings compared to original biologics that have lost patent protection. Biobetters are improved versions of existing biologics with better efficacy, safety or dosing. Both require sophisticated protein engineering of the original biologic to modify specific properties. Developing biosimilars and biobetters demands protein engineering capabilities for analytical, preclinical and clinical testing. This helps predict outcomes before embarking on wet-lab experiments. The growing adoption of molecular simulation restrains the need for exhaustive empirical testing, speeds up discovery, and reduces costs. It enables expanding the scope and expedites protein engineering projects. As computational capabilities improve further, reliance on empirical trial-and-error is likely to decrease even more in the coming years.Outsourcing and Partnerships are a Major Trend in the Protein Engineering MarketA major trend witnessed in the protein engineering industry is the rising outsourcing of research and development to contract service providers. Pharma companies often lack in-house protein engineering expertise and focus on drug development. This has driven significant outsourcing of protein engineering work like mutagenesis, screening, expression studies etc. Key players are also increasingly preferring strategic partnerships and collaborations over costly acquisitions to gain access to new technologies. This allows spreading investment risks as well. The availability of specialized CRO/CMO contractors with advanced infrastructure and multidisciplinary protein engineering capabilities has facilitated the trend of outsourcing and partnerships. It has substantially grown the market for protein engineering services. Segment Details AnalysisBy Product Type:Modified EnzymesInsulinMonoclonal AntibodiesCoagulation Factors (Blood Factors + Tissue Plasminogen)VaccinesGrowth Factors (Hormones + Cytokine)Other Product TypesBy Technology:Irrational Protein DesignRational Protein DesignBy End User:Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology CompaniesContract Research Organizations (CRO)Academic Institutions 