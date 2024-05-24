Ravan’S Battle Gets More Challenging In ‘The Legend Of Hanuman 4’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) The trailer of the fourth season of the mythological animated series, 'The Legend of Hanuman', was unveiled on Friday.

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who did the voice-over for the character of 'Lankesh' in the series and is also the narrator, shared that the upcoming season will see Ravan's battle getting more challenging as he faces loss and sacrifice.

Kelkar said,“I am a huge fan of animation, and 'The Legend of Hanuman' holds a special place in my heart. Voicing characters for animated series has always been a favourite of mine because it helps me grow as an artiste. Ravan, in particular, is a legendary character, representing a rarely explored side of the spectrum on screen."

He added,“In the upcoming season, Ravan's battle is more challenging as he faces not only the 'Vanar Sena', but also loss and sacrifice. Bringing that agony and pain to life in the voice required introspection and fresh preparations compared to the previous seasons."

The new season will showcase Kumbhkaran unleashing his power, Indrajeet's deadly schemes, and Ahiravan's dark plans, while Hanuman empowers his powerful Vanar Sena for the battle.

'The Legend of Hanuman 4' drops on June 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.