Basic Chemicals Market Anticipated To Grow At Much Faster Rate In Upcoming Years 2024 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published a comprehensive report titled, "Basic Chemicals Market by Product Type (Organic and Inorganic) and End User (Chemical Industry, Food & Beverages, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp & Paper, Polymer, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global basic chemicals industry was valued at $649.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $949.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The growth of the global basic chemicals market is primarily driven by the increased adoption of basic chemicals in the food & beverage industry and advancements in the pharmaceutical sector. However, growth is somewhat restrained by health hazards associated with basic chemicals. On the other hand, advancements in agricultural additives are anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for the market.

Market Segmentation

Product Type:

- Organic Segment: Dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market share. The use of ethanol in alcoholic beverages and its production from renewable sources like sugarcane and grains drive this segment.

- Inorganic Segment: Expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Key drivers include the use of ammonia in fertilizers and chlorine in water disinfection and as a bleaching agent.

End User Industry:

- Chemical Industry: Held the largest market share in 2020, contributing nearly two-fifths of the total revenue. The increasing demand for consumer goods, which utilizes basic chemicals as raw materials or intermediates, fuels this segment.

- Polymer Segment: Projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% due to the rising use of plastics in various end-use sectors.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global market. The region is also anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030. Factors such as substantial investments, intense competition, and a large number of chemical manufacturing companies are driving market growth in this region.

Key Market Players

Some of the prominent players in the basic chemicals market include:

- Borealis AG

- Eastman Chemical Company

- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

- BASF SE

- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

- Solvay

- INEOS

- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

