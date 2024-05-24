From Local To Global: BIORESTORE Elevates Online Presence With New Website And Expands Marketing In The EU

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

restore clothes

BIORESTORE launches an upgraded website and expands marketing within the EU. Learn about the brand's dedication towards sustainability and green laundry care

- Richard ToonSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pioneering sustainable fashion, BIORESTORE announces the launch of its new website, BIO-RESTORE. With the launch of an upgraded website, BIORESTORE marks a significant step forward in its mission to provide eco-friendly laundry solutions all over the globe.The exciting development aligns with the brand's expansion into the European market (EU), highlighting BIORESTORE's commitment to global sustainability.The revamped website also reflects the brand's dedication to an excellent and informative user experience, educating future customers on the innovative and new laundry care solution. Built upon extensive customer feedback, the new platform comes with multiple new sections and features designed to empower consumers to make informed choices about their laundry care regimes.Sustainability at its CoreFor those passionate about environmental responsibility, there is a dedicated page featuring sustainability milestones achieved by BIORESTORE, including details of the has partnership with“Climate Partner GMBH” to transparently showcase the positive environmental impacts of its products, highlighting the CO2e saved by switching to BIORESTORE laundry Re-Tergent powder .Explaining the science of pilling, bobbles & lintThe new website caters to both science enthusiasts and novice laundry care consumers.“How the Science Works” segment is specifically designed to break down the complex mechanics behind BIORESTORE into clear information that can be easily grasped by anyone going through the website. Additionally, there are in-depth articles explaining the science and principles behind the formation of BIORESTORE. Topics range from the patent-pending ExfoZyme enzyme exfoliation of BIORESTORE to simple explainers with easy-to-grasp illustrations of the problems of pilling and the solution that BIORESTORE brings to laundry care.Engaging Content & ResourcesThere is a highly engaging“Before & After” section on the website that demonstrates the transformative power of BIORESTORE laundry powder . The website also provides valuable information about the founders, collaborations, stockists, and upcoming news and features. Users can indulge in the dedicated sections for each topic, with the aim of BIORESTORE to foster a sense of community of laundry, garment care and sustainability enthusiasts.EU Expansion: A Step Towards Global SustainabilityThe relaunch of the website coincides with the exciting expansion of BIORESTORE into the European market. This strategic move enables BIORESTORE to offer sustainable fashion solutions to a wider audience, further multiplying its positive environmental impact.The improved website and EU market expansion represent a pivotal moment for the brand, as BIORESTORE steps up to become a global leader in the world of eco-friendly laundry care Re-Tergents, empowering consumers to make better choices for a cleaner greener future.About BIORESTOREBIORESTORE is an award winning and patent-pending laundry care brand dedicated to embracing sustainability within the laundry & clothing care market. With sustainability as the 1st priority, a minimal ingredient formulation has been developed for maximum impact. Using Exfozyme enzymes, BIORESTORE Cotton Re-Tergent is a powerful yet gentle formula that restores, revives, and renews your clothing.Through its commitment to sustainability and awareness, award winning BIORESTORE is set to make a positive impact on the planet, one laundry load at a time

biorestore

BIORESTORE AB

735003845398

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Biorestore removes pilling refresh shape and revive colour