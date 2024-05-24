               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Congratulates Eritrean Pres. On Nat'l Day


5/24/2024 7:31:37 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 24 (KUNA) -- HisHighness
the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
sent on Friday a cable of congratulations to Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki on the occasion of his country's National Day.
In the cable, HisHighness
the Amir wished the Eritrean President and his people further success and progress. (end)
hb



MENAFN24052024000071011013ID1108253538


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search