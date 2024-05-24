Kuwait Amir Congratulates Eritrean Pres. On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 24 (KUNA) -- HisHighness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Friday a cable of congratulations to Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki on the occasion of his country's National Day. In the cable, HisHighness the Amir wished the Eritrean President and his people further success and progress. (end) hb

