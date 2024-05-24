Kuwait PM Congratulates Eritrea On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 24 (KUNA) -- HisHighness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Friday a cable of congratulations to Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki on the occasion of his country's National Day. (pickup previous) hb

