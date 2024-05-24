EU Adopts New Schengen Borders Code

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 24 (KUNA) -- The European Union Friday gave its final approval to a new Schengen Borders Code, the EU's rulebook that deals with the management of internal and external borders, as well as the rules governing border control of persons crossing the external EU borders.

The reform is instrumental in making the Schengen area more resilient to present and future crises at its external borders. It also makes sure that people living and travel

ling in the EU can fully enjoy the benefits of borderless travel

, noted an EU statement.

The regulation introduces the possibility to adopt EU-wide measures that restrict the access of third-country nationals to the EU in the event of a large-scale public health emergency.

It also puts in place a transfer procedure that will help tackle the secondary movement of migrants (from one EU member state to another).

"Travelling in the Schengen zone without border checks is one of the main accomplishments of the EU. With today's vote we have given member states tools at hand to maintain borderless travel

within the Schengen area, while securing external borders, addressing irregular migration and public health risks," added the statement.

This regulation enters into force on the 20th day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union. It is directly applicable in the EU countries. (end)

