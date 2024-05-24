Denim Fabrics Market May See Potential Upside In Years To Come

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Denim Fabrics Industry Trend

The growth of the global denim fabric market is primarily driven by the availability of denim fabric at affordable prices and new socio-economic trends.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global denim fabric market generated $18.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $27.9 billion by 2030, experiencing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscapes.

Market Growth Drivers and Restraints:

Market Segmentation:

The report segments the global denim fabric market based on raw material, fabric type, end use, and region.

By Raw Material:

The cotton segment dominated the market in 2020, holding 92% of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leading position through 2030. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

By Fabric Type:

The raw denim segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share, and is anticipated to retain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the stretch denim segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Regional Analysis:

In 2020, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region contributed the highest revenue share, comprising nearly four-fifths of the total market. This region is expected to continue its dominance and is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Other regions analyzed in the report include America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Key Market Players:

The report includes an analysis of leading players in the global denim fabric market such as Advance Denim Co., Ltd., Arvind Limited, Bextex, CONE Denim LLC, HA-MEEM Group, House of Gold, LLC, Isko, Modern Denim Ltd., Noman Group, and Raymond UCO Denim Pvt. Ltd.

