London Real Launches Promotional Microsite For Award-Winning Documentary“We Will Not Be Silenced”

Brian Rose, director of "We Will Not Be Silenced", speaks to the World Premiere audience ahead of the landmark documentary's London screening

Premiering on X in less than a week, independent broadcaster London Real launches promotional microsite for their new landmark documentary about free speech

- Brian Rose, founder and host of London Real

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With less than a week remaining before the eagerly anticipated online premiere of London Real 's latest documentary,“We Will Not Be Silenced ,” the acclaimed independent broadcaster are“thrilled to announce the launch” of their new campaign microsite, which is now live at movie .

Acting as the ultimate hub for all the latest information and updates on“We Will Not Be Silenced.”, the microsite offers visitors a range of exclusive content, including the latest documentary trailer, awards, festival reviews, and stunning photography from the London World Premiere.

“We Will Not Be Silenced” is a powerful documentary that delves into the alarming trend of online censorship. As governments, regulators, and major Silicon Valley corporations increasingly collude to control what can be said and discussed, the film documents London Real's struggles with being banned and the threat of deplatforming in 2020. The documentary underscores a vital message: without free speech, our fundamental rights are at risk.

In these challenging times, where the suppression of free speech looms large,“We Will Not Be Silenced” shines a light on the urgent need to defend our rights to express and exchange ideas freely.

London Real founder and host Brian Rose, who directed the documentary alongside long-time collaborator Luis Solarat, commented that:

“The message of 'We Will Not Be Silenced' could not be more timely, with more and more people being adversely impacted as a consequence of online censorship, which is why we're inviting people to join us for the online premiere on May 30 at 3pm EST/8pm BST, exclusively available on X via our x.com/LondonRealTV profile... Discover more about how censorship is infiltrating every aspect of our digital lives and the critical importance of protecting our freedom of speech.”

For more information, visit the new“We Will Not Be Silenced” microsite at movie .

