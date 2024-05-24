Russians Evacuating Military From Dzhankoi, Restoring Airfields In Crimea - Partisans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians have begun to evacuate their military personnel from Dzhankoi and actively restore airfields in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Atesh partisan movement announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Atesh agents from various units of the Russian Armed Forces report that Russian troops

have begun evacuating part of their personnel from Dzhankoi. At the same time, they have begun to actively restore and, probably, modernize airfields deep inside Crimea, such as Kirovske (near Feodosia) and Baherove (near Kerch)," the post reads.

However, despite all efforts, the Russians will not soon be able to build closed shelters for their aircraft. The reason lies in the complex technological processes, the high cost of construction and significant time costs.

"The actions of the occupiers show that they seek to disperse their troops

and equipment in Crimea on the eve of new successful attacks

by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The Atesh movement, in turn, continues to record the actions of the occupiers and pass important information to the Ukrainian liberators," the partisans added.