Kidawa-Blonska Says Poland And Ukraine Will Not Survive Alone In New Dangerous World

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, Marshal of the Polish Senate, has called for the protection of Polish-Ukrainian friendship from the mistrust that Russia seeks to sow between the peoples of the two countries.

Kidawa-Blonska said this in her speech in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I am here in front of you today to talk about what unites us - Polish-Ukrainian friendship. We believe in it, and we practice it. But we also know very well that nothing is given forever. We must protect our friendship from mistrust, especially now, when our common enemy Russia is trying to instill this mistrust in us," she said.

According to Kidawa-Blonska, Putin, like all Russian tsars before him, knows very well that Ukraine and Poland are invincible when they act together, and "as soon as our common enemy manages to sow distrust in us, Poland and Ukraine face deadly tests."

She noted that Polish-Ukrainian relations are a "challenge of today."

"This is the work that our politicians and diplomats, historians and entrepreneurs are doing. But Polish-Ukrainian friendship is also a task for our schools and universities, for the teachers of our young people, as well as for our churches," Kidawa-Blonska said.

She also added that in a new dangerous world, both Poland and Ukraine cannot survive alone.

"Both of our countries need the European Union and NATO. We need friends on both sides of the Atlantic. Poland is a member of the EU and NATO. Ukraine has the right and should be there. The accession process must go as quickly as possible. Ukraine can count on our support at every stage," Kidawa-Blonska said.

Kidawa-Blonska arrived on an official visit to Ukraine on May 24.