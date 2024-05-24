Funds For Construction Of Fortifications Allocated In Full - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The funds for the construction
of fortifications in Ukraine planned by the General Staff and the Ministry
of Defence have been allocated in full.
This was stated by Prime Minister
Denys Shmyhal during an hour of questions to the government
in the Verkhovna Rada, broadcast by MP Iryna Gerashchenko.
"Regarding fortifications. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, money was allocated for the construction Read also:
of appropriate fortifications. In total, much more than 30 billion was allocated for this period. The General Staff, which together with the Ministry
of Defence of Ukraine is responsible for the construction
of fortifications in our country during wartime, planned to build all the first, second and third line fortifications, and all these projects were fully funded," Shmyhal said.
He added that the timing and plans for their construction
are classified information, and MPs will be able to get an answer to this question in a closed session.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration said that all the tasks for 2023 for the construction
of fortifications in the north of the region had been completed by 100% .
