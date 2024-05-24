Putin Wants Ukraine Ceasefire On Current Frontlines - Reuters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian leader Vladimir Putin

is ready to halt the war in Ukraine with a negotiated ceasefire that recognizes the current battlefield lines.

That's according to Reuters , which cites four Russian sources, Ukrinform reports.

According to the sources, Putin

is prepared to fight on if Kyiv and the West do not respond.

Three of the sources, familiar with discussions in Putin

's entourage, said the Russian leader had expressed frustration to a small group of advisers about what he views as Western-backed attempts to stymie negotiations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to rule out talks.

" Putin

can fight for as long as it takes, but Putin

is also ready for a ceasefire – to freeze the war," said another of the four.

Putin

's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in response to a request for comment, said the Kremlin chief had repeatedly made clear Russia was open to dialogue to achieve its goals, saying the country did not want "eternal war."

Ukraine's foreign and defense ministries did not respond to questions.

According to Reuters, the appointment last week of economist Andrei Belousov as Russia's defense minister was seen by some Western military and political analysts as placing the Russian economy on a permanent war footing in order to win a protracted conflict.

However, the sources said that Putin

, re-elected in March for a new six-year term, would rather use Russia's current momentum to put the war behind him.

Putin



