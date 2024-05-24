Country Artist Jillian Cardarelli Releases New Music Video For Worth The Whiskey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rising Country Star Shakes Up Summer with Empowering Anthem

- Jillian Cardarelli, Country Artist & SongwriterNASHVILLE, TENN., USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Country Artist and Songwriter Jillian Cardarelli releases the Official Music Video for her new single,“Worth The Whiskey ,” available now on all streaming platforms. The music video for the upbeat anthem, written by Cardarelli and Susan Cattaneo and produced by Daniel Dennis, premiered yesterday on All Country News . The single and video kicks off summer with a fun, take charge song about heartbreak – with an empowering message.Through her lyrics, the talented songstress paints a clear and vivid picture with her take on a“Tear in my Beer” heartbreak song that many will relate to. Known for her contemporary meets 90's country sound, Cardarelli doesn't disappoint with this clever tune bound to be on repeat."When we wrote this song, I wanted to transport listeners back in time to an old school honky-tonk bar when they heard the first guitar lick on this track,” said Jillian Cardarelli.“While this song is fun and upbeat, it's a heartbreak song with an important message -- that a woman, even though she's heartbroken, knows her true worth -- and she's definitely 'worth the whiskey.'"Cardarelli creates music that her fans can relate to with her compelling songwriting, timeless stories and distinctive voice. This is her fourth single release in 2024 and she continues to unveil exciting musical and television projects. Her recent single, "Waiting on the Sunrise" aired on the popular Fox TV series Farmer Wants a Wife in March and she'll be a celebrity guest host for a national television special airing soon.Her recent singles“Slow Song,”“I Hate Chevys,”“Could've Been Boy,” and "Country Side" all garnered support from Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora. Her 2023 single“If I Could Talk to Elvis” featuring Larry Strickland hit #1 Fan Voted Video on CMT 12-Pack Countdown, with appearances on WSM's Coffee, Country & Cody and on Sirius XM Radio - Elvis Radio, among others. In addition, she's been tapped to make appearances at various Elvis Festivals and events.“Worth The Whiskey” is available on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Amazon Music or anywhere you stream music.More About Jillian Cardarelli:Her debut single, "Rerun," written by Grammy Award-winning artist Maren Morris, Tina Parol and Jordan Reynolds made a splash on CMT Music, with the music video spending two weeks at #1 and several weeks in the Top 10. Her second single,“Souvenirs,” debuted on Radio Disney Country, while the music video spent eight weeks in the Top 10 on CMT.Her inspirational single "Strong" featuring Charles Esten was named one of 2020's Most Powerful Songs by American Songwriter and Rolling Stone named her a Top New Artist to Watch. In December 2020, Jillian was honored to be asked to participate in the National Christmas Tree Lighting Virtual Concert in Washington, D.C. as she sang the classic, "O Holy Night."She has opened for acts such as Reba, Willie Nelson, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Hunter Hayes, Scotty McCreery, Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, and Alabama. Fans can expect exciting new music and projects from this rising artist as this Massachusetts native is blazing her own path within the music scene with her stunning vocals, captivating storytelling through her lyrics and strong work ethic.In addition to writing and performing, Jillian is passionate about being involved in charitable organizations like Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Stand Up 2 Cancer, Band Against Cancer, Musicians on Call and St. Jude Children's Hospital. She often performs for charitable events and, an avid golfer, plays in various charity golf tournaments around the country.For more information, visit .Subscribe to Jillian Cardarelli's YouTube Channel:Single Press Release & Media Assets:

