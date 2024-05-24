Kuwait Amir Cables King Of Jordan On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 24 (KUNA) -- HisHighness
the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
on Friday sent a cable of congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the occasion of his country's National Day.
In the cable, HisHighness
the Amir wished the Jordanian monarch good health
and the Hashemite Kingdom's people further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. (end)
hb
