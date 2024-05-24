Kuwait PM Congratulates Jordan On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 24 (KUNA) -- HisHighness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Friday sent a cable of congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the occasion of the Hashemite Kingdom's National Day. (pickup previous) hb

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.