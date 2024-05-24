Renewable Energy Certificate Market Is Projected To Reach $103.2 Billion By 2030, At A 27.2% CAGR From 2021 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renewable energy certificate Market

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The increase in the demand for power from renewable energy across the world led to the demand for renewable energy certificate market. The rapid development in the green data centres and completeness in the regulation is a major reason for the development of the market. The rapid innovation in communication and internet in the modern society provide ample opportunities for the growth of the renewable energy certificate market during the forecast period.

The global renewable energy certificate market size was valued at $9.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $103.2 billion by 2030, with global renewable energy certificate market forecast expected at a CAGR of 27.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Renewable energy certificates are used for the marketing of the power from renewable energy resources. The incompleteness of the regulations and not completely formed organisation on the basis of this market is also one of the reasons restraining the growth of the market. The lack of awareness among the developing countries regarding the renewable energy certificates especially in India, and others hamper the growth of the renewable energy certificate market.

The renewable energy certificate market is segmented on the basis of type of energy, capacity, end use, and region.

On the basis of energy type, the global renewable energy certificate market is segmented into solar energy, wind power, hydro-electric power, and gas power. On the basis of capacity it is introduced as 0-1,000KWH, 1,100-5,000KWH, and more than 5,000KWH. The end use introduced in the study includes voluntary and compliance.

Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

The increase in demand for power from renewable energy resources led to the high demand for renewable energy certificate market. The presence of developing countries such as India and China are under rapid development renewable energy infrastructure is also a factor driving the growth of the market. As of 2021, India had 96.96 GW of renewable energy capacity and represents 25.2% of the overall installed power capacity which provides great opportunity for the expansion of renewable energy certificates. The rapid development in communication and internet technology led to the development of green energy centres which can be used to track the total production and consumption of green attribute energy resources. The above mentioned rapid development and application of IoT in this market will provide ample of opportunities for the development of renewable energy certificate market. The increase in GHG emission and global warming across the world and rapid development in the conversion efficiency of the renewable energy are the major driving factors for the growth of the market.

The major companies profiled in renewable energy certificate industry are Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, Green-e Energy, Environmental Tracking Network of North America, Western Area Power Administration, General Services Administration, U.S. Environment Protection Agency and Defense Logistics Agency Energy. Due to rapidly increasing demand in the demand for energy from the renewable energy resources led the key manufacturers expand their power generation capacities in order to meet market demand across the globe. Additional growth strategies such as acquisition, and business expansion strategies, are also adopted to attain key developments in the renewable energy certificate market trends.

Key Findings of the Study:

Region wise, the North America is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

As per renewable energy certificate market analysis, by energy type, the solar energy segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

On the basis of capacity, the 0-1,000KWH segment was the major share contributor in 2020.

On the basis of end use, the compliance market segment was the major share contributor in 2020.

Key Market Players

U.S. Environment Protection Agency

Green-e Energy

Western Area Power Administration

Defense Logistics Agency Energy

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission

General Services Administration

Environmental Tracking Network of North America

