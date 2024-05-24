Chilterns Neuro Centre Forms New Association With Better Mobility

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Chilterns Neuro Centre has recently formed a new association with Better Mobility, a provider specialising in both manual and powered wheelchairs, along with a comprehensive array of mobility solutions. This new association will enhance the Centre's ability to assist its members in achieving greater independence.

In addition to financial

support for the Wendover-based charity, Better Mobility will conduct drop-in sessions at the Centre. These sessions will allow individuals affected by MS, Parkinson's and strokes to explore various mobility solutions that could help preserve their independence. Furthermore, Better Mobility will offer training to the Centre's clinical staff to enhance their capacity to aid members.

“Many of our members have mobility issues so having the right equipment can really help them maintain their independence. Having good customer service can help protect their dignity,” said Wendy Valentine, Occupational Therapist at the Chilterns Neuro Centre.“This association is really important to the Centre as we both seek to improve the quality of life for our members.”

"I am really pleased that Better Mobility is able to support Chilterns Neuro Centre in this way,” said Jeanette Warner, Director at Better Mobility.“Our whole company's ethos is about good customer service and meeting people's mobility needs, which aligns perfectly with the values of the Centre. Between us we can help people live life to the full.”

If anyone is affected by MS, Parkinson's or is a stroke survivor and feels they would benefit from the services offered by the Chilterns Neuro Centre then get in touch by phoning 01296 696133 or by emailing ...