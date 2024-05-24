Zelensky: Russia's Defeat Requires Determination Of World Leaders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, emphasizes that only the determination of world leaders is needed for Russia to lose the war.

The president stated this via social media

, Ukrinform reports.

According to the president, Russia's strike on the Kharkiv region yesterday, which killed and injured

people, destroyed a publishing facility, and burned 50,000 books, demonstrates that Russia is at war with humanity and all aspects of normal life.

As Zelensky emphasized, the Russians are killing adults and children, destroying cities and villages, leaving scorched patches where there was once simply normal life.

: Protection of life must have tools to defeat terrorist

"Russian terror must lose. And this requires only one thing: the determination of the world's leaders. Sufficient determination. Sufficient air defense for Ukrainian cities and communities, sufficient long-range capabilities of our warriors, and sufficiently bold political decisions," the head of state stated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a fire at a publishing house in Kharkiv caused by a missile attack left seven killed and 21 injured

.