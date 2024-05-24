Russian Troops Shelled Donetsk Region 2310 Times In 24 Hours, 50 Houses Destroyed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 23 May, the Russian army
fired 2,310 times at Donetsk region, with hits recorded in nine settlements, where 57 civilian objects were damaged.
This was reported by the police of Donetsk region , Ukrinform reports.
"The police of Donetsk region recorded 2,310 Russian attacks
per day... The enemy attacked nine settlements in the region. The Russian army
used aerial bombs, Smerch MLRS, and artillery against civilians," the statement said.
It is noted that the towns of Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Lyman, Selydove, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, and the villages of Hostre, Kurakhivka, and New York were attacked.
57 civilian objects were destroyed, including 50 residential buildings, a business, a healthcare facility, a garage, an outbuilding, and gas pipelines.
In particular, the Russians dropped three KAB-250 guided bombs on Toretsk, injuring two civilians and damaging three high-rise buildings and a private house.
The occupiers hit New York with two KAB-250 bombs, damaging 33 private homes.
strike on Kharkiv: death toll rises to fou
Russian troops
shelled Kostiantynivka with Smerch systems, damaging 10 private houses, a garage and three gas pipelines.
According to law enforcement officials, the shelling of Selidove with Smerch MLRS caused damage to the territory of the enterprise.
Police
and the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs
of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
As reported, on 23 May, Russian troops
injured
two residents of Donetsk region .
