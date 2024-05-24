Rajasthan CM Approves Financial Aid To Couple Injured In Kashmir Terror Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 24 (IANS) Chief Minister

Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday approved financial

assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister

's Relief Fund for the Jaipur couple injured

in a terrorist

attack in Kashmir.

The interim financial

assistance of Rs 1 lakh each will be provided to Sunny Khan and his wife Farah Khan.

Chief Minister

Sharma said that all possible help and necessary facilities are being provided to the injured

couple. Arrangements have been made at Shankar Nethralaya in Chennai for the eye treatment

of Sunny Khan and no negligence will be tolerated in his treatment

.

Strongly condemning the terrorist

attack, the Chief Minister

said that the attacks

in Shopian and Pahalgam were the result of panic among terrorist

s.

He expressed confidence that the police and security forces would soon teach a stern lesson to the culprits of the incident.

The Chief Minister

spoke to Sunny Khan on the phone and inquired about his well-being.

CM Sharma assured him that all arrangements have been made for his treatment

and he will be provided with all possible assistance till he recovers completely. The Chief Minister

also spoke to the family of the injured

couple, Arif Pathan, and assured them to provide all support.

The terror incident took place on May 19 when the couple along with their two children were attacked by terrorist

s in Pahalgam in Kashmir.