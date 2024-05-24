Rajasthan CM Approves Financial Aid To Couple Injured In Kashmir Terror Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 24 (IANS) Chief Minister
Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday approved financial
assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister
's Relief Fund for the Jaipur couple injured
in a terrorist
attack in Kashmir.
The interim financial
assistance of Rs 1 lakh each will be provided to Sunny Khan and his wife Farah Khan.
Chief Minister
Sharma said that all possible help and necessary facilities are being provided to the injured
couple. Arrangements have been made at Shankar Nethralaya in Chennai for the eye treatment
of Sunny Khan and no negligence will be tolerated in his treatment
.
Strongly condemning the terrorist
attack, the Chief Minister
said that the attacks
in Shopian and Pahalgam were the result of panic among terrorist
s.
He expressed confidence that the police and security forces would soon teach a stern lesson to the culprits of the incident.
The Chief Minister
spoke to Sunny Khan on the phone and inquired about his well-being.
CM Sharma assured him that all arrangements have been made for his treatment
and he will be provided with all possible assistance till he recovers completely. The Chief Minister
also spoke to the family of the injured
couple, Arif Pathan, and assured them to provide all support.
The terror incident took place on May 19 when the couple along with their two children were attacked by terrorist
s in Pahalgam in Kashmir.
