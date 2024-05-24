Fire Breaks Out At Banquet Hall In Delhi's Alipur

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall in Delhi's Alipur area on Friday, a fire department official said, adding that so far no injuries have been reported.

Sharing the details, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that on Friday at 1:55 p.m. a call regarding a blaze at Carnival Banquet Hall on Narela Road in Alipur was received.

“A total of 13 fire tenders have been rushed to the site and so far there are no injuries/casualties,” said Garg.

Another DFS official said that the flames have been doused and a cooling process is underway.

“The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said the official.

More details are awaited.