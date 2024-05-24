Authena Wins The Prestigious LVMH Innovation Award 2024 For Operations Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Authena, winner of the 8th edition of the LVMH Innovation Awards in the Operations Excellence category.

Authena Triumphs at the LVMH Innovation Award 2024, Setting New Standards in Supply Chain Efficiency.

- Matteo Panzavolta, CEO and founder of AuthenaZUG, SWITZERLAND, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Authena 's innovative IoT and real-time data-driven technologies have set new benchmarks in operational excellence, providing unparalleled supply chain visibility and enhancing sustainability practices. This award highlights Authena's commitment to advancing the standards of product traceability and authenticity, crucial elements in today's global market.The LVMH Innovation Award has become a leading accolade for international startups aiming to influence the luxury sector, demonstrated by the exceptionally high number of applications received. This year, over 1,545 startups from 89 countries applied.Following a rigorous pre-selection process, Authena is one of the eighteen startups presenting promising solutions for the future of the luxury goods industry and was selected to exhibit at Vivatech under the LVMH Booth.Authena's recognition this year it's an acknowledgment of its pivotal role in driving digital transformation and operational advancements within the luxury sector.For more information on Authena and its innovative blockchain-based solutions, visit

Authena Media Relations team

AUTHENA

...

LVMH Innovation Award - AUTHENA @VivaTechnology 2024