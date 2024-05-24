Smoke House Deli Is All Set To Offer Its Guests Delicious Summer Delights

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 23, 2024: As the summer sun brings its warmth, Smoke House Deli is ready to cool things down with its summer specials. With a focus on freshness and flavour, the popular European deli comprises a delightful selection of refreshing servings to satisfy the taste buds and help guests relax and rejuvenate during the hot weather. The menu boasts a variety of options, from vibrant salads and energising smoothies to chilling summer coolers and indulgent ice creams.



Smoke House Deli\'s vibrant salads and refreshing coolers make for a great option to feast on. Among its elaborate selection of salads, the \'Baked Sweet Potato\' salad is a colourful result of chickpeas, baked sweet potato and celery hearts, drizzled in a sweet chilli mustard dressing, topped with creamy chÃ ̈vre, spiced peanuts, spring onions, and pomegranate - perfect for those craving a healthy and satisfying option. Another salad worth mentioning is the \'Spice Roasted Beetroot\' salad featuring roasted beetroot, leek, and walnuts tossed with citrus and dill labneh, seasonal citrus fruits, green peas, broken wheat, and sesame seeds. The \'Greek Salad\' and \'Chicken Caesar Salad\' at Smoke House Deli are other timeless classics.



Complimenting these refreshing munchies, Smoke House Deli also offers a variety of fruit smoothies to choose from. The \'Banana Berry\' smoothie,\' is a tasty mixture of bananas, berries, and yogurt, while the \'Stress Buster\' smoothie, is made up of bananas, figs, ashwagandha, and yogurt and just what you need to recharge. The \'Tropical Smoothie\' made using passion fruits, Californian plums, and yogurt, brings with itself the perfect gush of an exotic summer, while the \'Soul Smoothie\' aims to rejuvenate you with a melange of apples, bananas, mangoes, and spirulina.



And if you\'re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, Smoke House Deli\'s signature in-house ice-creams offer a chilling climax and are an absolute must-have. Also available in sugar -free options, guests can now relish them guilt-free. Guests can indulge in their irresistible \'Donnie Darko\' ice cream where the goodness of smoked Madikeri dark chocolate awaits them, or choose the comforting \'Midnight Snack Cream\' - a nostalgic blend of cookies and cream that will transport them to their childhood, and many more options.



If not ice-creams, guests can also quench their thirst with Smoke House Deli\'s refreshing array of coolers. Calming, cooling and relaxing, their summer coolers are a great way to indulge in something sweet and refreshing. Diners can try a zesty concoction of orange, lime, and basil aerated water with the \'Citrus Seltzer\' or enjoy the summer goodness of cucumber, basil, lavender, and lemonade with the \'Cucumber Fizz.\'



At Smoke House Deli, every dish is crafted with care to ensure maximum flavour and freshness. Located in Sector 66, Gurugram and DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, Smoke House Deli invites patrons to relax and unwind in a casual yet inviting atmosphere. With prices starting at Rs. 1,500 for two (excluding alcohol), their summer-friendly dishes promise an enjoyable heat-busting experience for all.





ABOUT IMPRESARIO ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY PVT. LTD.



Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Private Limited (\"Impresario\") was founded in 2001 with its maiden venture Mocha â€“ Coffees and Conversations. Today, Impresario boasts a network of 60+ restaurants across 15+ Indian cities. Its umbrella of brands includes scaled brands such as SOCIAL, Smoke House Deli, and Mocha, as well as boutique one-offs such as Bandra Born and Slink & Bardot. It also owns and operates dark kitchen brands like BOSS Burger, Lucknowee, and HungLi. The company\'s core strength lies in understanding the changing dining habits of young India and delivering quality experiences tailored to delight its patrons.

Company :-Stanley Communications

User :- Divya Jain

Email :...

Mobile:- 9910388703