Poland's Senate Marshal Arrives In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Marshal of the Polish Senate, Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, arrived on an official visit to Ukraine on Friday.

That's according to Olena Kondratiuk , Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"I met Ms Speaker at the Kyiv railway station," Kondratiuk wrote on Facebook.

discusses possibility of shooting down Russian missiles, no decisions yet - F

According to Kondratiuk, this is an important visit for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and the strengthening of Ukrainian-Polish relations.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the upper chamber of the Polish parliament (Senate) adopted without amendments the bill, introduced by government, on extending the legality of stay of and assistance to Ukrainians who arrived in Poland after Russia's full-scale invasion.