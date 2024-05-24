Children Casualties Of Russian War In Ukraine Reach 1,348 - Prosecutors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the war Russia unleashed against Ukraine, 1,348 Ukrainian children were injured
That's according to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform reports.
"Some 1,895 children were affected in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of May 24, 2024, as per official reports from juvenile prosecutors, 547 children were killed and more than 1,348 sustained injuries of various degrees of severity," the report reads. Read also:
According to the PGO, the largest numbers of affected children were reported in Donetsk region (532), Kharkiv region (374), Kherson region (152), and Dnipropetrovsk region (13).
