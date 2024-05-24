No Foul Play Found In Raisi's Helicopter Crash - Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 24 (KUNA) -- Iran announced Friday that the preliminary report on the investigation of the helicopter crash that resulted in the death of President Ebrahim Raisi indicated no foul play was found.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said that no evidence was observed regarding gunfire traces in the wreckage, according to Iranian media.

The General Staff elaborated that a fire broke out after the helicopter's collision with rugged terrain, and was located by Iranian unmanned drones.

Approximately two minutes before the crash, the report noted that the helicopter was following its predetermined flight path, where the pilot communicated with two other helicopters without indicating any issues present.

The report did not provide any reason for foul play at hand; however, further investigations would follow in order for a final report to be published.

Raisi, along with Foreign Minister

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other dignitaries were killed in the crash in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan on Sunday. (end)

