Kuwait, Jordan, Slovenia Launch Initiative To Support UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 24 (KUNA) -- Ambassadors of Kuwait, Jordan and Slovenia to the UN launched an initiative to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East ( UNRWA

).

In a press statement late Thursday, Jordan's permanent envoy to the UN Mahmoud Hmoud said that he and his Kuwaiti and Slovenian counterparts; Ambassadors Tariq Al-Bannai and Samuel Zbogar will send a letter to ambassadors of member-countries on joining the initiative.

The step aims to aid UNRWA

in facing the financial, political and performance issues the agency has been dealing with in the past few months, he said.

The ambassador reiterated commitment to ending the suffering of Palestinian refugees and supporting the two-state solution. (end)

tma







UNRWA

" target="_blank">

MENAFN24052024000071011013ID1108253132