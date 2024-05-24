(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network

)



data-text="DHL brings Formula E back to China with lower environmental impact" data-link=" brings Formula E back to China with lower environmental impact" class="whatsapp">Shar



Debuted in Beijing, China in 2014, Formula E will race in Shanghai for the first time

Committed to doing more for the environment, Formula E and DHL will use sustainable aviation fuel

for all freight from Berlin race to Shanghai race, reducing carbon emissions by at least 80%, compared to kerosene

DHL has been delivering logistical support to Formula E since its inception and is celebrating Formula E's 10th season

DHL is delivering Formula E to Shanghai, China



solutions to

approximately 380 tons of freight As the logistics partner for Formula E, DHL will utilize its multimodal transport solutions to transport approximately 380 tons of freight

SINGAPORE / SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 May 2024 - DHL, the official founding and logistics partner of Formula E, is delivering Formula E to Shanghai, China, as the city hosts the race for the first time. The event is scheduled to take place this weekend, on May 25 and 26. Formula E made its debut in Beijing, China, in 2014 and now advocates for a broader sustainability agenda, backed by DHL's four-decade-long expertise in global motorsport.Formula E has also signed up for DHL Global Forwarding's GoGreen Plus service the latest in a long line of initiatives spanning the 10 years of delivering the championship to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). For the Shanghai race, three planes will transport 257 tons of freight over 6,000 miles from Berlin race to Shanghai race using SAF. This will save at least 80% in greenhouse gas emissions when compared to conventional kerosene jet fuel As the logistics partner for Formula E, DHL leverages its extensive global network and expertise to deliver time-critical crucial race components to millions of fans worldwide. Utilizing multimodal transport solutions, DHL is transport ing approximately 380 tons of freight, including race cars, batteries and charging units, and media and broadcasting equipment via air, ocean and road freight. For the past three seasons, a great focus has been given to the use of bio fuel s for road and sea freight, resulting in a substantial reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.'Our partnership with Formula E represents a shared commitment to sustainability and innovation. By leveraging our logistics expertise and global network, we are proud to support Formula E in delivering exhilarating races while reducing our environmental footprint. Together, we are driving positive change and inspiring a greener future,' said Manuela Gianni, Head of Motorsports Italy at DHL Global Forwarding.As a global leader in sustainability initiatives, China has set ambitious goals to tackle climate change and promote electric mobility. The Chinese government has implemented various policies to incentivize the adoption of electric vehicles , including the extension of tax exemption policy for new energy until 2027 . As a result, the economic powerhouse has also emerged as a leading electric vehicles (EVs) supplier. By hosting the Formula E race this year, China is showcasing its leadership in electric vehicle innovation and dedication to encouraging the adoption of clean transport ation solutions.Being a trailblazer in sustainable logistics, DHL has made substantial investments in alternative fuel -efficient buildings, and renewable sources to reduce its carbon footprint. DHL Group was the first logistics company to set a measurable carbon efficiency target and reduce its CO2 emissions from 33 million metric tons in 2020 to below 29 million tons by 2030. As part of this sustainability roadmap, DHL also aims to achieve 60% electrification of the last-mile delivery fleet.Across China, DHL Global Forwarding has implemented various initiatives to reduce its environmental impact. It has a fleet of over 250 electric and hydrogen vehicles in the country, covering more than 320,000 miles each month.In China, DHL Express had achieved 26% fleet electrification by 2023, and has currently over 50,000 GoGreen Plus customers. It also introduced a fleet of hydrogen energy trucks with local partners for long haul operations in Shanghai, making China the first among the 220 countries and territories within DHL Express network to do so.'Formula E is the pioneer in electric street racing, and Shanghai is the perfect venue to showcase China's prowess in electric mobility solutions. Our longstanding partnership with Formula E goes beyond logistics support, as we also lend our expertise in customs regulations and procedures to ensure timely clearance of a multitude of Formula E equipment and infrastructure. We are also proud of our expanded partnership through GoGreen Plus that we can bring this race to Shanghai even more sustainably,' said Piak Hwee Tan, Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing, Asia Pacific, DHL Global Forwarding.'As we speed towards a greener future, DHL's collaboration with Formula E not only electrifies the racing world but also amplifies our relentless dedication to eco-friendly logistics solutions in China. We have constantly invested in green logistics solutions in various facets of our operations, from electric vehicles to climate-neutral buildings. We will continue to find suitable solutions, and contribute to China's sustainability goals,' said Rick Zhang, Senior Vice President Commercial, China, DHL Express.Since the inception of Formula E, DHL has been an integral part of the series, providing end-to-end logistics solutions to ensure the smooth operation of each race. To date, DHL has helped to deliver over 120 Formula E races around the world. Both organizations share a common goal of accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future, as they recognize the importance of reducing carbon emissions and promoting the adoption of clean energy technologies. By joining forces, DHL and Formula E are driving innovation and raising awareness about the potential of electric mobility.Hashtag: #DHL #FormulaE #ShanghaiGrandEPrix #GoGreenPlus #Sustainable Aviation Fuel

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DHL The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce

shipping

and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport

to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy

, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as 'The logistics company for the world'.

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81.8 billion euros in 2023. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.



DHL