Porsche Becomes Third Major Manufacturer To Commit To Formula E's Gen4 Era Until At Least 2030

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Porsche has committed to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for at least an additional four years beyond GEN3, extending their involvement to at least 2030 and aligning with the introduction of the GEN4 vehicles

.

The announcement comes ahead of the highly anticipated Shanghai E-Prix, marking Formula E's first return to China in almost five years and 10 years since its inaugural race, held in Beijing.

The GEN4 era will feature advanced features like all-wheel drive and increased energy

efficiency, providing a new technical challenge and valuable insights for Porsche's road-car development. This commitment emphasises the shared goals of Formula E, the FIA, and Porsche in driving electric mobility and sustainability, solidifying Porsche's role as a pioneering manufacturer

in the series.



Shanghai, Dubai and Riyadh, 24th May 2024: Porsche has committed at least an additional four years to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship until at least 2030, continuing its manufacturer

's outfit for GEN4.



Ahead of the 2024 Shanghai E-Prix, Porsche AG and Porsche Motorsport alongside Formula E and the FIA have confirmed Porsche's registration to continue to be a manufacturer

in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from Seasons 13 to 16, committing their involvement until at least 2030.



This decision ensures that the Stuttgart-based sportscar manufacturer

will be on the grid when the next generation of vehicles

, known as GEN4, debuts in the all-electric racing series. With features like all-wheel drive that can be activated at certain points in the race, the new generation presents an additional technical challenge for the teams. GEN4 will be introduced in Season 13 (2026/2027), providing manufacturer

s with greater scope for development and offering valuable insights for their series production.



Other technology

promised in the revolution GEN4 era will be focused on significant breakthroughs in energy

efficiency, race performance, and safety standards. This next-gen platform

will introduce features such as regeneration capacity reaching up to 700kW and a power output surge up to 600kW.



This announcement aligns with the long-term goals of Formula E, the FIA, and Porsche for electrification and innovation in the automotive industry, both on and off the track. The landmark agreement highlights a sustained partnership focused on advancing electric racing technology

, showcasing the dedication of all three organisations in pushing the boundaries of electric mobility and sustainability worldwide. Furthermore, it solidifies Porsche's position as one of the pioneering Formula E manufacturer

s, ready to embrace the championship's exciting GEN4 phase, ahead of its official debut.



PORSCHE IN FORMULA E: YEARS OF PERFORMANCE EVOLUTION



Alongside its commitments as a manufacturer

in Formula E, the works-run TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team boasts a legacy of success that few can rival. Since its entry into Formula E in Season 6, they have continuously been at the forefront of competition. As they pass the midpoint of their fifth season, their track record speaks volumes: eight thrilling victories, alongside 16 podium finishes, and six pole positions - all in just 68 race starts.



Porsche have also continuously expanded its operations, exemplified by both the works-run TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team and the American customer outfit, Andretti Formula E, who showcase the cutting-edge technology

of the Porsche 99X Electric. Developed in the state-of-the-art, net CO2-neutral Weissach facility, this innovative electric racing car exemplifies Porsche's leadership in electrification, sustainability and advancing motor technology

. This strategic move of committing to the GEN4 era underscores the manufacturer

s commitment to fostering even further growth and innovation within the sport.



Porsche's pledge to the GEN4 era extends its ABB FIA Formula E World Championship involvement to at least 2030. This landmark decision heralds a remarkable chapter in the company's motorsport narrative, revealed to the world in a country that is not only historical 'home' of Formula E after its first-ever race was held in Beijing 10 years ago, but also a market that is particularly significant for Porsche and the growth of EV adoption worldwide.



As a global motoring icon with a storied legacy, Porsche's commitment to the Formula E GEN4 era is set to significantly influence the future of sustainable mobility. This renewal of an already successful partnership with both Formula E and the FIA underscores their vision for a more sustainable and technologically advanced world.



Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E said:



'With their unwavering commitment and innovative spirit, we are thrilled to announce that Porsche will continue to be a cornerstone of our championship for at least another four years. Their dedication to the highly anticipated GEN4 era not only pushes the boundaries of technology

and performance but also sets a new standard for excellence in worldwide motorsport. With Porsche's expertise and high-performance powertrains as one of the world's most revered automotive manufacturer

s, this renewed partnership bolsters an exciting future for Formula E, filled with even more groundbreaking achievements and unforgettable racing moments.'



Alberto Longo, Chief Championship Officer and Co-Founder, Formula E said:



'Porsche's commitment to Formula E for the new GEN4 era is a testament to their dedication in pushing the boundaries of technology

and motorsport. It epitomises their confidence in our championship that will, in 2026, be entering an exciting new chapter. Alongside the FIA, Formula E is at the forefront of electric motorsport, perfectly aligning with Porsche's vision for the future of racing and automotive development. While they continue to use Formula E as a platform

for innovation and electric road-car development, their involvement as a manufacturer

in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship ensures it retains its position as one of the more thrilling and competitive series in world motorsport.'



Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board for Research and Development at Porsche AG said:



'Right from the outset, we regarded our Formula E commitment as long-term. The evolution of racing vehicles

shows how much development potential there is in e-mobility. Going forward, we want to glean even more knowledge from Formula E that we can transfer to our road sports cars. As one of the most competitive series in motor racing, it's already pushing us to achieve technological excellence. We look forward to continuing to shape the championship and contributing to the advancement of e-mobility.'



Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President, Porsche Motorsport said:



'Like Formula E, we want to add innovative technologies and increased sustainability to motorsport – and be at the cutting edge of new developments. The world championship offers a first-class stage for this: racing at the highest level, public interest worldwide and high technological relevance. The knowledge from racing flows directly into our sports cars: motorsport engineers sit shoulder to shoulder with colleagues from road projects. After all, we don't develop technology

for the sake of technology

– it has to benefit our customers.'



Pablo Martino, Head of Formula E Championship, FIA said:



'We're pleased to announce Porsche as the third manufacturer

to commit to Formula E's GEN4 era. Like Nissan and Jaguar whose participation has already been revealed, Porsche has long been synonymous with motor sport heritage and innovation.

We look forward to continuing this journey together with the manufacturer

s already confirmed and with those still to be announced until at least 2030, as we continue to grow the championship's exciting momentum and keep building towards the future of electric racing.'

This latest announcement of a continued partnership with Porsche highlights Formula E and the FIA's role as a platform

for developing cutting-edge electric vehicle technologies and fostering sustainable practices within the automotive industry. In a long line of latest manufacturer

commitments to the GEN4 era, motorsport fans worldwide can prepare for the most exciting era of electric racing yet.