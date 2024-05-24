U.S. Congress Investigates FBI’S Alleged Role In Brazilian Censorship

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Republican

Congressman Jim Jordan leads a U.S. House inquiry into the FBI's potential role in curtailing free speech in Brazil.



This investigation targets censorship and other actions against right-wing figures and journalists in Brazil and beyond.



The Judiciary Committe asked FBI Director Christopher Wray to clarify the agency's alleged collaboration with the Brazilian government.



Reports suggest the FBI may have monitored and potentially censored U.S. residents critical of Brazilian policies.



This includes an incident with Ukrainian intelligence to surveil American social media accounts.



It is claimed that the FBI, acting on behalf of Brazil, targeted U.S. residents, including journalists facing Brazilian judicial censorship orders.



The committee emphasized that such measures could threaten free speech, pivotal to democratic societies.

Responding to these issues, Congressman Jordan has requested detailed records from the FBI.



He aims to examine the extent of the FBI's dealings with Brazilian authorities and their impact on Americans.



The requested documents pertain to communications between the FBI's Brazilian and Miami offices.



These documents also involve the U.S. Executive Branch regarding Brazilian court orders to suspend or remove social media accounts.



This investigation aims to uncover facts and highlight free expression's democratic importance.



It emphasizes the need for transparency in U.S. agencies' collaborations with foreign governments

on civil liberties.



This inquiry stems from the Twitter Files Brasil , revealing systematic attempts to suppress dissent in Brazil.



These disclosures intensify scrutiny of how national and foreign interests converge in digital communication and public policy.

