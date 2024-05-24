São Paulo’S Cultural Weekend: From Andrea Bocelli To The Little Prince

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo is alive with cultural events this weekend, spotlighting both Brazilian and international talents.
Music aficionados can dive into the Nômade and Somos Rock festivals , featuring legends like Alceu Valença, Baco Exu do Blues, Blitz, and Ultraje a Rigor.
Moreover, the city is hosting fundraisers to support Rio Grande do Sul's disaster victims.
Musical Soul O Sul includes bands like Detonautas and Restart. SOS RS offers performances from Cachorro Grande and artists Samuel Rosa and Lucas Silveira.
Internationally acclaimed tenor Andrea Bocelli will celebrate 30 years in music
at Allianz Parque. His son Matteo and singer
Sandy will join him, marking Matteo's Brazil debut.
Art enthusiasts can visit the "Footprints of The Little Prince" exhibition.
It revisits Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's iconic character through interactive, technologically enriched displays, building on last year's success in Rio.
The Cacilda Becker Theater presents a modern take on Hilda Hilst's "The Birds of the Night."
Additionally, Carlinhos Brown and Orquestra Ouro Preto will blend classical and Brazilian sounds in a free Paulista Avenue show.
Casacor continues at Conjunto Nacional, showcasing over 68 innovative designs by top artists.
This weekend, São Paulo offers diverse activities, showcasing its cultural vibrancy and leadership in the arts and philanthropy.
Here are all the options:
Shows São Paulo
Musical Soul O Sul
Date: 23/05, Thursday, 19h
Description: Audio hosts a benefit event for Rio Grande do Sul disaster victims. Performers include Detonautas, Maneva, Planta e Raiz, Falamansa, and Restart. All proceeds go to the state.
Location: Audio - Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694, Barra Funda
Cost: R$ 40
Amaro Freitas and Zé Manoel with Alaíde Costa
Date: 23/05, Thursday, 21h30
Description: Amaro Freitas and Zé Manoel pay tribute to Milton Nascimento and Lô Borges' "Clube da Esquina" with Alaíde Costa.
Location: Casa Natura Musical - Rua Artur de Azevedo, 2134, Pinheiros
Cost: R$ 100/R$ 180
SOS RS - Cachorro Grande with Samuel Rosa and Lucas Silveira
Date: 24/05, Friday, 22h
Description: Cine Joia hosts a benefit for Rio Grande do Sul. Performers include Cachorro Grande, Samuel Rosa, and Lucas Silveira. Proceeds go to Vvolunteer and SOS Música POA.
Location: Cine Joia - Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, Liberdade
Cost: R$ 30/R$ 100
Somos Rock Festival
Date: 25/05, Saturday, 11h
Description: Featuring national rock legends like Ira, Humberto Ges singer
, Paulo Ricardo, Frejat, Raimundos, Blitz, Biquini, Detonautas, Di Ferrero, and Ultraje a Rigor.
Location: Arena Anhembi - Av. Olavo Fontoura, 1.209 - Santana
Cost: R$ 160/R$ 320
Nômade Festival
Date: 25/05, Saturday, 12h; 26/05, Sunday, 12h
Description: The fourth edition at Parque Villa-Lobos features Nando Reis, Arnaldo Antunes, Alceu Valença, Pabllo Vittar, Maria Rita, Marina Sena, and Baco Exu do Blues.
Location: Parque Villa-Lobos - Avenida Queiroz Filho, 1365, Vila Hamburguesa
Cost: R$ 150/R$ 351.90
Luísa Sonza
Date: 24/05, Friday, 23h; 25/05, Saturday, 23h
Description: Luísa Sonza performs at Espaço Unimed, featuring tracks from her album "Escândalo Íntimo" and hits like "Modo Turbo" and "Anaconda."
Location: Espaço Unimed - Rua Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda
Cost: R$ 220/R$ 380
Andrea Bocelli
Date: 25/05, Saturday, 19h; 26/05, Sunday, 21h
Description: Andrea Bocelli celebrates 30 years of his career at Allianz Parque with guests Sandy and Matteo Bocelli, conducted by Carlo Bernini.
Location: Allianz Parque - Avenida Francisco Matarazzo, 1705, Água Branca
Cost: R$ 2,062.50/R$ 3,795
Festival Feminino
Date: 25/05, Saturday, 12h; 26/05, Sunday, 12h
Description: The 4th edition at Vila Itororó focuses on women in instrumental music
, featuring Alessandra Leão and Flaira Ferro.
Location: Vila Itororó - Rua Maestro Cardim, 60, Bela Vista
Cost: Free
Carlinhos Brown and Orquestra Ouro Preto
Date: 26/05, Sunday, 13h
Description: Carlinhos Brown and Orquestra Ouro Preto perform a free concert on Avenida Paulista, featuring Tribalistas hits and Brown's solo work.
Location: Avenida Paulista (in front of Shopping Cidade São Paulo)
Cost: Free
Theater São Paulo
As Aves da Noite
Date: 24/05 to 2/06, Fridays and Saturdays, 21h; Sundays, 19h
Description: Teatro Cacilda Becker presents a contemporary version of Hilda Hilst's play set in Auschwitz, directed by Hugo Coelho.
Location: Teatro Cacilda Becker - Rua Tito, 295, Lapa
Cost: Free (tickets online)
Em Busca de Judith
Date: 25/05, Saturday, 17h
Description: Casa Museu Ema Klabin features Jéssica Barbosa in "Em Busca de Judith," exploring her grandmother's history.
Location: Casa Museu Ema Klabin - Rua Portugal, 43, Jardim Europa
Cost: Free
Depois do Ensaio, Nora, Persona
Date: 24/05 to 23/06, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 19h; Sundays and holidays, 17h
Description: Sesc Avenida Paulista presents a trilogy exploring themes from Ingmar Bergman and Henrik Ibsen.
Location: Sesc Avenida Paulista - Av. Paulista, 119, Bela Vista
Cost: R$ 50
Dance São Paulo
Instar and Passion
Date: 24/05, Saturday, 20h; 25/05, Sunday, 18h
Description: Cisne Negro Cia de Dança performs two shows at Teatro Anchieta, exploring neoclassical dance and works inspired by Clarice Lispector.
Location: Teatro Anchieta (Sesc Consolação) - Rua Dr. Vila Nova, 245, Vila Buarque
Cost: R$ 50
Exhibitions São Paulo
The Little Prince's Footprints
Date: 23/05 to 30/06
Description: An immersive exhibition at Shopping Vila Olimpia celebrates Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's character with interactive environments.
Location: Shopping Vila Olímpia - R. Olimpíadas, 360, Vila Olímpia
Cost: R$ 50/R$ 60
African Languages That Make Brazil
Date: 24/05 to Jan/2025
Description: Museu da Língua Portuguesa highlights the influence of Yoruba, Eve-Fon, and Bantu languages on Brazilian Portuguese and culture.
Location: Museu da Língua Portuguesa - Praça da Língua, s/no, Luz
Cost: R$ 24
Casacor
Date: 21/05 to 28/07
Description: This year's Casacor at Conjunto Nacional features 68 artistic environments, including works by Denilson Baniwa and Ale Salles.
Location: Conjunto Nacional - Avenida Paulista, 2073, Bela Vista
Cost: R$ 111
Cinema São Paulo
Léa Garcia - 90 Years
Date: 25/05 to 23/06
Description: CCBB SP celebrates Léa Garcia with screenings of 15 films, including "Black Orpheus," and discussions with filmmakers.
Location: CCBB SP - Rua Álvares Penteado, 112, Centro Histórico
Cost: Free (tickets online)
Literature São Paulo
Boca do Céu - International Storytelling Meeting
Date: 20/05 to 26/05
Description: This biennial event celebrates oral traditions with storytellers from nine countries, featuring sessions at Cinemateca Brasileira and other venues.
Location: Various locations in Vila Mariana
Cost: Free
Comic Book Market São Paulo
Date: 26/05, Sunday, 11h to 16h
Description: Itaú Cultural's Comic Book Market at Bulevar do Rádio showcases and sells works by artists like Ju Loyola and Manu Maltez.
Location: Bulevar do Rádio - Rua Leôncio de Carvalho, s/n, Paraíso
Cost: Free
