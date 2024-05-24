São Paulo’S Cultural Weekend: From Andrea Bocelli To The Little Prince

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo is alive with cultural events this weekend, spotlighting both Brazilian and international talents.



Music aficionados can dive into the Nômade and Somos Rock festivals , featuring legends like Alceu Valença, Baco Exu do Blues, Blitz, and Ultraje a Rigor.



Moreover, the city is hosting fundraisers to support Rio Grande do Sul's disaster victims.



Musical Soul O Sul includes bands like Detonautas and Restart. SOS RS offers performances from Cachorro Grande and artists Samuel Rosa and Lucas Silveira.



Internationally acclaimed tenor Andrea Bocelli will celebrate 30 years in music

at Allianz Parque. His son Matteo and singer

Sandy will join him, marking Matteo's Brazil debut.



Art enthusiasts can visit the "Footprints of The Little Prince" exhibition.



It revisits Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's iconic character through interactive, technologically enriched displays, building on last year's success in Rio.



The Cacilda Becker Theater presents a modern take on Hilda Hilst's "The Birds of the Night."







Additionally, Carlinhos Brown and Orquestra Ouro Preto will blend classical and Brazilian sounds in a free Paulista Avenue show.



Casacor continues at Conjunto Nacional, showcasing over 68 innovative designs by top artists.



This weekend, São Paulo offers diverse activities, showcasing its cultural vibrancy and leadership in the arts and philanthropy.



Here are all the options:

Shows São Paulo

Musical Soul O Sul







Date: 23/05, Thursday, 19h



Description: Audio hosts a benefit event for Rio Grande do Sul disaster victims. Performers include Detonautas, Maneva, Planta e Raiz, Falamansa, and Restart. All proceeds go to the state.



Location: Audio - Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694, Barra Funda

Cost: R$ 40







Date: 23/05, Thursday, 21h30



Description: Amaro Freitas and Zé Manoel pay tribute to Milton Nascimento and Lô Borges' "Clube da Esquina" with Alaíde Costa.



Location: Casa Natura Musical - Rua Artur de Azevedo, 2134, Pinheiros

Cost: R$ 100/R$ 180







Date: 24/05, Friday, 22h



Description: Cine Joia hosts a benefit for Rio Grande do Sul. Performers include Cachorro Grande, Samuel Rosa, and Lucas Silveira. Proceeds go to Vvolunteer and SOS Música POA.



Location: Cine Joia - Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, Liberdade

Cost: R$ 30/R$ 100







Date: 25/05, Saturday, 11h



Description: Featuring national rock legends like Ira, Humberto Ges singer

, Paulo Ricardo, Frejat, Raimundos, Blitz, Biquini, Detonautas, Di Ferrero, and Ultraje a Rigor.



Location: Arena Anhembi - Av. Olavo Fontoura, 1.209 - Santana

Cost: R$ 160/R$ 320







Date: 25/05, Saturday, 12h; 26/05, Sunday, 12h



Description: The fourth edition at Parque Villa-Lobos features Nando Reis, Arnaldo Antunes, Alceu Valença, Pabllo Vittar, Maria Rita, Marina Sena, and Baco Exu do Blues.



Location: Parque Villa-Lobos - Avenida Queiroz Filho, 1365, Vila Hamburguesa

Cost: R$ 150/R$ 351.90







Date: 24/05, Friday, 23h; 25/05, Saturday, 23h



Description: Luísa Sonza performs at Espaço Unimed, featuring tracks from her album "Escândalo Íntimo" and hits like "Modo Turbo" and "Anaconda."



Location: Espaço Unimed - Rua Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda

Cost: R$ 220/R$ 380







Date: 25/05, Saturday, 19h; 26/05, Sunday, 21h



Description: Andrea Bocelli celebrates 30 years of his career at Allianz Parque with guests Sandy and Matteo Bocelli, conducted by Carlo Bernini.



Location: Allianz Parque - Avenida Francisco Matarazzo, 1705, Água Branca

Cost: R$ 2,062.50/R$ 3,795







Date: 25/05, Saturday, 12h; 26/05, Sunday, 12h



Description: The 4th edition at Vila Itororó focuses on women in instrumental music

, featuring Alessandra Leão and Flaira Ferro.



Location: Vila Itororó - Rua Maestro Cardim, 60, Bela Vista

Cost: Free







Date: 26/05, Sunday, 13h



Description: Carlinhos Brown and Orquestra Ouro Preto perform a free concert on Avenida Paulista, featuring Tribalistas hits and Brown's solo work.



Location: Avenida Paulista (in front of Shopping Cidade São Paulo)

Cost: Free







Date: 24/05 to 2/06, Fridays and Saturdays, 21h; Sundays, 19h



Description: Teatro Cacilda Becker presents a contemporary version of Hilda Hilst's play set in Auschwitz, directed by Hugo Coelho.



Location: Teatro Cacilda Becker - Rua Tito, 295, Lapa

Cost: Free (tickets online)







Date: 25/05, Saturday, 17h



Description: Casa Museu Ema Klabin features Jéssica Barbosa in "Em Busca de Judith," exploring her grandmother's history.



Location: Casa Museu Ema Klabin - Rua Portugal, 43, Jardim Europa

Cost: Free







Date: 24/05 to 23/06, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 19h; Sundays and holidays, 17h



Description: Sesc Avenida Paulista presents a trilogy exploring themes from Ingmar Bergman and Henrik Ibsen.



Location: Sesc Avenida Paulista - Av. Paulista, 119, Bela Vista

Cost: R$ 50







Date: 24/05, Saturday, 20h; 25/05, Sunday, 18h



Description: Cisne Negro Cia de Dança performs two shows at Teatro Anchieta, exploring neoclassical dance and works inspired by Clarice Lispector.



Location: Teatro Anchieta (Sesc Consolação) - Rua Dr. Vila Nova, 245, Vila Buarque

Cost: R$ 50







Date: 23/05 to 30/06



Description: An immersive exhibition at Shopping Vila Olimpia celebrates Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's character with interactive environments.



Location: Shopping Vila Olímpia - R. Olimpíadas, 360, Vila Olímpia

Cost: R$ 50/R$ 60







Date: 24/05 to Jan/2025



Description: Museu da Língua Portuguesa highlights the influence of Yoruba, Eve-Fon, and Bantu languages on Brazilian Portuguese and culture.



Location: Museu da Língua Portuguesa - Praça da Língua, s/no, Luz

Cost: R$ 24







Date: 21/05 to 28/07



Description: This year's Casacor at Conjunto Nacional features 68 artistic environments, including works by Denilson Baniwa and Ale Salles.



Location: Conjunto Nacional - Avenida Paulista, 2073, Bela Vista

Cost: R$ 111







Date: 25/05 to 23/06



Description: CCBB SP celebrates Léa Garcia with screenings of 15 films, including "Black Orpheus," and discussions with filmmakers.



Location: CCBB SP - Rua Álvares Penteado, 112, Centro Histórico

Cost: Free (tickets online)







Date: 20/05 to 26/05



Description: This biennial event celebrates oral traditions with storytellers from nine countries, featuring sessions at Cinemateca Brasileira and other venues.



Location: Various locations in Vila Mariana

Cost: Free







Date: 26/05, Sunday, 11h to 16h



Description: Itaú Cultural's Comic Book Market at Bulevar do Rádio showcases and sells works by artists like Ju Loyola and Manu Maltez.



Location: Bulevar do Rádio - Rua Leôncio de Carvalho, s/n, Paraíso

Cost: Free



