São Paulo Advances To Copa Do Brasil Round Of 16 With Solid Win

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo's victory over Águia de Marabá on May 23, secures their place in the Copa do Brasil Round of 16.
On Thursday, at Morumbi , the team led by Luis Zubeldía won 2-0. Goals from Lucas Moura (penalty) and Erick sealed the win.
In the first leg, São Paulo had already won 3-1 in Belém. Now, São Paulo waits for the CBF draw to learn their next opponent.
The first leg of the Round of 16 will happen the week of July 31. The return matches are set for the week of August 7.
São Paulo's next match is on Wednesday, May 29, against Talleres. The game, at 9:30 PM (Brasília time) at Morumbi, will decide the leadership of Group B in the Copa Libertadores.
Match Recap: Missed Opportunities
The first good chance for São Paulo came at 14 minutes. Galoppo passed to Moreira, who crossed to André Silva, but he missed over the bar.
Later, Erick set up Moreira, whose cross to Patryck hit the post. A minute later, Axel made a series of saves.
Galoppo's shot forced a save, and on the rebound, Erick and André Silva were both denied by the goalkeeper. At 31 minutes, André Silva hit the post again.
Goals: Lucas and Erick Secure Victory
Late in the first half, São Paulo's persistence paid off. Erick's solo effort led to a penalty after a foul by Júnior Dindê.
Lucas Moura converted, making it 1-0. Before halftime, Ferraresi intercepted the ball, passed to Erick, who crossed for the striker to head in the second goal.
In the second half, São Paulo aimed for a larger victory. At six minutes, Luiz Gustavo's shot was saved by Axel.
At nine minutes, Moreira set up Erick, whose cross found André Silva, but his header went just over.
Substitutions and Final Attempts
Midway through the second half, Zubeldía made substitutions. He replaced André Silva, Lucas Moura, and Rodrigo Nestor with Juan, Luciano, and Rodriguinho.
Later, Ferreirinha and Alisson replaced Erick and Galoppo. Late in the game, São Paulo had two more big chances from substitutes.
Rodriguinho's shot was saved by Axel, and Ferreirinha was denied in a one-on-one. Luciano's long shot was also stopped by the goalkeeper.
Juan had a goal disallowed in stoppage time due to a foul by Patryck. São Paulo settled for the 2-0 win, securing their spot in the Copa do Brasil Round of 16.
Match Summary
São Paulo 2 x 0 Águia de Marabá
Venue: Morumbi, São Paulo
Date: May 23, 2024, Thursday
Time: 9:30 PM (Brasília time)
Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)
Assistants: Nailton de Sousa Oliveira (FIFA-CE) and Fernanda Kruger (FIFA-MT)
VAR: Paulo da Silva Coelho (RJ)
Attendance: 38,409
Revenue: R$ 1,221,893.00
Goals: Lucas (36' 1H), Erick (44' 1H)
Yellow Cards: Wender (Águia de Marabá)
São Paulo: Jandrei; Moreira, Diego Costa, Ferraresi, Patryck; Luiz Gustavo, Galoppo (Alisson), Nestor (Rodriguinho); Erick (Ferreirinha), Lucas (Luciano), André Silva (Juan).
Coach: Luis Zubeldía
Águia de Marabá: Axel; Bruno Limão, David Cruz, Caíque Baiano, Wender; Júnior Dindê (Mariano), Alan Maia (Adelson), Braga, Hitalo (Pablo), Patrick Maranhão (Kaique); João Guilherme (Soares).
Coach: Glauber Ramos
MENAFN24052024007421016031ID1108253105
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.