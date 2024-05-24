(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Amid leadership changes, Corinthians' financial

director Rozallah Santoro reaffirmed his commitment after a crucial meeting with President Augusto Melo.



This followed weeks of speculation about his future due to a contentious sponsorship deal with VaideBet, an online

betting company.



The scandal erupted when allegations surfaced that part of the sponsorship commission was funneled to a shell company.



At Thursday's pivotal meeting at Parque São Jorg , both Santoro and Melo presented a united front in a video.



Melo confidently declared, "We are stronger than ever and will steer Corinthians out of this turmoil with full autonomy."



Santoro emphasized the importance of dialogue: "The more we talk, the better we understand each other."







Not all administration members stayed. Fabricio Vicentim, deputy director of junior teams, resigned for personal reasons.



Sergio Moura, the marketing superintendent, resigned amid the VaideBet deal fallout, including threats to his family.



These exits revealed significant tensions within the club's leadership, worsened by Rubens Gomes, former director of football.



Gomes left after disagreements with Melo over the VaideBet sponsorship, citing issues with its terms and transparency.



The VaideBet sponsorship, worth R$370 million ($71.84 million) over three years, faced heavy criticism. A 10% penalty applies if the contract is terminated without cause.



Concerns escalated when 84 council members called for a meeting to review this and other 2024 contracts.

Inside Corinthians' Leadership Shake-Up and Sponsorship Challenges

Investigations by local media

exposed contradictions in Melo's statements regarding inter media

ry involvement.



Reports indicated Corinthians agreed to pay R$25.2 million ($4.89 million) to an unqualified inter media

ry firm linked to Melo's campaign associates.



Allegedly, they funneled part of this commission to a shell company.



Corinthians claimed they conducted all transactions legally with properly registered companies.



The club distanced itself from third-party transactions.



It said the Deliberative Council would handle misconduct, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and integrity.

