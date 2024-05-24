2024 Developer Trends: Javascript Leads In Adoption And Interest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Software Development Trends Report 2024 by SkillReactor

SkillReactor's survey reveals top programming languages and trends. JavaScript and Python lead, with significant interest in AI and mobile development.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SkillReactor , a leading platform in coding education, reveals insights into the preferences and interests of developers worldwide.

The company conducted a survey and has recently released its Software Development Trends Report 2024 which sheds light on the current landscape of programming languages, desired technologies developers aim to learn, and their areas of interest within the tech industry.

The survey results reveal that among the languages developers are currently using, JavaScript continues to dominate with 70.33% of respondents actively using it. Python secures the second spot, with 52.85% of developers preferring it while Java holds strong in third place at 25.61%. C/C++ and PHP round out the top five, with 23.58% and 21.54% of developers respectively choosing them. Additionally, 14.63% of developers are exploring other languages such as Swift, R, Rust and more, highlighting the continuous evolution and innovation within the field.

In terms of technologies developers aim to master, JavaScript and Python again emerge as clear favourites among developers seeking to expand their skill sets, with 76.16% and 68.83% expressing interest in delving deeper into these languages respectively. Emerging frameworks such as React (64.50%) and Node (57.47%) garner significant attention, signalling a shift towards modern web development paradigms. MongoDB, TypeScript, and PostgreSQL are among other technologies attracting attention, reflecting developers' interest in data management and backend solutions.

Beyond specific technologies, the survey highlights broader areas of interest within the tech industry. Artificial Intelligence stands out with 62.33% of developers expressing keen interest in the field. Mobile development follows closely behind at 52.47%, emphasizing the continued relevance of mobile platforms and the demand for innovative mobile applications. Cybersecurity (41.85%) and Prompt engineering (43.72%) also garner notable attention, reflecting the industry's growing emphasis on security measures and efficient development practices.

The survey results reflect a diverse and dynamic programming landscape. While established languages like JavaScript, Python, and Java continue to be popular, developers are also using and looking to explore new technologies and domains such as AI and cybersecurity.

These findings suggest that while developers rely on established languages for stability and support, there is also a growing appetite for exploring new and emerging technologies. This balance between tradition and innovation is crucial for driving the industry forward.

SkillReactor remains dedicated to supporting developers in their learning journeys, ensuring they stay proficient in popular technologies. The platform offers hands-on experience with real-world projects in JavaScript, Python, and other top technologies. As the tech landscape evolves, particularly with the surge in AI, SkillReactor has expanded its offerings to include Generative AI projects, providing coders with the opportunity to gain experience in the rapidly growing field.

About SkillReactor

SkillReactor is an ed-tech company based in the UK with an online learning platform for software developers to advance their skills and careers. Since its establishment in 2021, SkillReactor has enabled over 20,000 users to upskill by working on real-world coding projects on its platform using top programming technologies, helping them stay ahead in the ever-changing industry.

