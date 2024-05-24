Innocsr, Good Bricks, And TARA Join Forces To Revolutionize Brick Manufacturing In India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

InnoCSR and TARA formalize their partnership to introduce a low-carbon Good Bricks to India

- Sam Yoonsuk Lee, CEO, InnoCSRNEW DELHI, INDIA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marking a significant expansion into the Indian market, InnoCSR and Good Bricks are excited to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TARA (Technology and Action for Rural Advancement). This strategic partnership aims to introduce InnoCSR's flagship eco-friendly brick manufacturing technology, Good Bricks, to India, enhancing the sustainability of the construction sector. The agreement was formalized at a ceremony in New Delhi, attended by dignitaries from the construction industry, government officials, and environmental experts.TARA, an initiative of Development Alternatives, is renowned for its commitment to integrating environmental, social, and economic factors into business models that promote sustainability.As InnoCSR's flagship technology, Good Bricks offers a holistic solution to developing high-quality, durable non-fired bricks without harming the environment.“This endeavour with InnoCSR, aims to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, promote sustainability, and mitigate environmental impacts. By developing bricks that do not require coal and minimising fossil fuel usage, we aspire to contribute to cleaner air and skies," said Dr. Soumen Maity, Chief Technology Officer of TARA.Sam Yoonsuk Lee, CEO of InnoCSR, expressed enthusiasm about the venture, stating, "Our alliance with TARA and the introduction of Good Bricks in India marks a monumental step forward in our mission to foster sustainable industrial practices across Asia and globally. By adopting low-carbon brick manufacturing technologies, we are not only contributing to the environmental well-being but also creating substantial economic and social opportunities within the communities we operate in."The event featured a special address by S. Chandrasekar, Member Secretary of the Bihar State Pollution Control Board, who spoke virtually about the importance of low-carbon, green technologies in combating pollution and advancing sustainable development. Dr. Soumen Maity, Chief Technology Officer at TARA also highlighted the technical innovations and the expected positive impacts of these technologies on the environment and society. Building on this, Professor Piyush Chaunsali at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, spoke about Waste-Based Brick technology as an innovative upcycling approach to waste and building material.The MoU signifies Good Bricks' strategic entry into the Indian market, setting the stage for a sustainable transformation in the construction industry. The collaboration aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, aiming to reduce carbon emissions, increase resource efficiency, and improve overall social well-being.The partnership is a testament to the commitment of InnoCSR, Good Bricks, and TARA towards a more sustainable and prosperous future. It paves the way for the development of new business models that are not only environmentally advantageous but also economically beneficial and socially inclusive.About InnoCSRSince its inception in 2008, InnoCSR has been working with multinational corporations, governments, and global NGOs across Asia, to find and transfer technologies that create positive social, environmental, and financial impact. InnoCSR has come to crystallize its efforts into a proprietary technology called Good Bricks System, which offers a revolutionary way for the construction industry to boost productivity while mitigating harmful environmental impact. The Good Bricks System uses a special soil stabilizer material technology to produce strong, global standard quality bricks. The technology reduces production time by up to 80%, while cutting greenhouse gas emissions as it does not require burning.The advantages InnoCSR offers in terms of cost, labor intensity and the environment, have gained increasing recognition from international organizations and investors. InnoCSR's Good Bricks System is already being used in Nepal and currently expanding in Pakistan and India.About TARATARA is a social enterprise set up in the year 1985 at New Delhi, India. It is an“incubation engine” of the Development Alternatives Group which has been providing development solutions in India and elsewhere. It is dedicated to sustainable development and is a research and action organisation striving to deliver socially equitable, environmentally sound, and economically scalable development outcomes.

