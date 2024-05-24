Rewterz Honored With Crowdstrike Customer Advocacy FY 2024 Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rewterz

Chairman Faiz Ahmad Shuja receiving the Customer Advocacy Award from CrowdStrike

Rewterz won the "Customer Advocacy" award from CrowdStrike for FY 2024 recognizing their excellence in enhancing customer cybersecurity across the Middle East.

- Faiz Ahmad ShujaDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rewterz , a leader in managed security services across the globe, has been honored with the prestigious "Customer Advocacy" award in Pakistan for FY 2024 by CrowdStrike . The accolade was presented to Rewterz Founder and Chairman, Faiz Ahmad Shuja, at CrowdStrike Channel Breakout Session 2024 held at One&Only Resorts, One Za'abeel, Dubai.This award acknowledges Rewterz's excellence in implementing integrated programs that enhance customer cybersecurity journeys with CrowdStrike. Through numerous successful deployments, Rewterz has created unique opportunities to engage and expand the use of cybersecurity solutions across the entire Middle East region, establishing themselves as valuable advocates for CrowdStrike.CrowdStrike, a worldwide frontrunner in cybersecurity, is committed to preventing security breaches. Since its founding, its top-tier cloud-native platform has offered unmatched protection against the most advanced cyber threats. The collaboration between Rewterz and CrowdStrike is seamless, based on unwavering dedication to innovation, and an intense commitment to customer satisfaction, together paving the way for the future of cybersecurity.Upon receiving the award, Chairman Faiz remarked, "We are thrilled that we have been recognized by CrowdStrike. The award is a tribute to our hard work and commitment to providing the highest quality cybersecurity solutions and services for all our customers."This is the second award that Rewterz has received from Crowdstrike. Previously Rewterz also won“Outstanding Performance of the Year” in Pakistan for FY23, highlighting their commitment to excellence, strong partnerships, and determination in cybersecurity.For more information, please contact:RewterzEmail: ...Website:

