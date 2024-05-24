Bone Graft And Substitutes Market To Exhibit A Remarkable CAGR Of 5.5% By 2031,Key Drivers, And Opportunity Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Bone Graft And Substitutes market
Size
BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Bone Graft And Substitutes market
is estimated for 2024 for the forecast period 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent market
Insights. market
Overview:
Bone graft and substitutes are medical procedures that replace missing bone or promote bone growth. Bone grafting is commonly used to fuse bones or fill bony voids caused by injuries, infections or defects.
Market Dynamics:
The bone graft and substitutes market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to two major drivers- Technological advancements in bone grafts and rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders. Advancements in the field of bone regeneration and reconstruction technologies have led to the development of new generation bone graft substitutes with superior osteoinductive and osteoconductive properties compared to autogenous bone grafts. Moreover, the rising prevalence of osteoporosis, dental diseases and trauma injuries have significantly increased the demand for bone grafting procedures globally. Between 2024 and 2031, the growing geriatric population, which is more prone to bone-related disorders, will further drive the demand.
Ask for a Sample copy of this report @
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Ace Surgical Supply Co., Inc., NovaBone Product, LLC., Exactech, Inc., Medtronic Plc., LifeNet Health, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation., BioHorizons Implant Systems, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., Geistlich Pharma, Megagen, Novadip Biosciences, Mesoblast Ltd., Alphatec Spine, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, NuVasive, Inc., OsteoMed LLC, KYERON Medical Innovations, ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Bone Therapeutics SA, K2M Group Holdings, Inc., and OsteoNovus
Segment Analysis :
by Product Type (Bone Grafts (Allografts and Xenografts) and Bone Graft Substitutes (Ceramics, Composites, Polymers, Demineralized Bone Matrix, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins, and Others)), by Application (Spinal Fusion, Dental Bone Grafts, Craniomaxillofacial, Joint Reconstruction, Trauma & Extremities, and Oncology),
1 Growth in the Geriatric Population Is Driving Demand for Bone Graft Substitutes
The global bone graft and substitutes market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising geriatric population worldwide. Older adults are more susceptible to injuries, strokes, and chronic conditions that can weaken bones and lead to fractures and other complications requiring bone grafts. For example, osteoporosis is a condition wherein the density and quality of bones are reduced, making them fragile. It is more prevalent in post-menopausal women and the elderly. With people now living longer lives, the percentage of the population aged 65 years and older is growing rapidly. According to the United Nations, the number of people aged 60 years or over is expected to more than double by 2050 and reach nearly 2.1 billion. This expanding senior population base is fueling the need for bone grafting procedures and bone graft substitutes.
2 Increasing Usage of Bone Graft Substitutes Over Autografts Due to Their Superior Properties Is Another Major Driver
While autografts involving transplantation of tissues from one site to another in the same patient were traditionally considered the gold standard for bone grafting, their usage is declining. This is due to various limitations associated with autografting such as increased operational time and cost, risk of infection and disease transmission, and donor site morbidity. On the other hand, bone graft substitutes provide an off-the-shelf alternative without requiring a secondary surgery for tissue harvesting. They also demonstrate superior handling properties and osteoinductive/osteoconductive capabilities compared to autografts. Moreover, they eliminate complications associated with autograft donor sites. Driven by these advantages, the demand for bone graft substitutes is growing compared to conventional autografts in various orthopedic and spinal procedures globally.
Buy Now this Premium Report @
3 Stringent Regulations and Reimbursement Issues Pose a Significant Threat
A key restraint hampering the faster growth of the global bone graft and substitutes market is the stringent regulatory scenario governing these products. Bone graft substitutes are classified as medical devices and biologics and hence undergo rigorous testing and clinical trial phases to prove their safety and efficacy before receiving approval. Changes to the regulations can delay product approvals and market entry. Issues around insurance coverage and reimbursement policies also act as a deterrent for uptake of certain high-cost bone grafting options. For example, in many countries, osteogenic bone matrices and bone morphogenetic proteins are not sufficiently reimbursed, restricting their widespread adoption. Addressing these regulatory hurdles and reimbursement challenges through innovative solutions can help untap the market's true potential.
4 Rising Investments in Tissue Engineering Present Significant Opportunities
Tissue engineering is an emerging area that holds promise to revolutionize the field of bone regeneration and reconstruction. It involves combining scaffolds, cells, and biologically active molecules into functional tissues. Directed at developing alternatives to conventional bone grafting, tissue engineering applies principles of biology and engineering towards the development of viable substitutes that restore, maintain, or improve tissue functions. A lot of investments are currently being made in technologies such as cell therapy, growth factor–eluting scaffolds, and gene-activated matrices which can promote bone growth at a faster rate while avoiding morbidity issues. Such innovative tissue-engineered products are projected to gain considerable acceptance and disrupt the traditional bone graft substitutes market in the future.
5 Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Are Expected to Gain Traction
One of the major trends observed in the bone graft and substitutes market is the rising preference for synthetic products over natural bone graft substitutes. Synthetic bone grafts have a long shelf life, are easily sterilized, and avoid risk of disease transmission. Manufacturers are developing advanced synthetic graft options that are biocompatible, promote cell growth and healing. They demonstrate osteoconductivity by providing a structural template for new bone to form. For example, calcium phosphate ceramics, polymers, and metal implants effectively mimic bone and integrate well with surrounding tissues. Their ability to resorb gradually and get replaced by natural bone makes them suitable for diverse orthopedic and dental procedures. With continuous technological innovations, synthetic bone grafts are expected to account for a larger revenue share going forward.
Market Geography:
.North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
.Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)
.Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)
.Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LA)
.Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Reasons to Purchase:
◈To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Bone Graft And Substitutes Industry Analysis and Forecast 2024-2031” and its commercial landscape
◈Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations
◈To understand the future outlook and prospects for Bone Graft And Substitutes market analysis and forecast 2024-2031 assess the ◈growth of a specific region or country, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been carefully considered.
◈The section also provides readers with revenue and sales data for each region and country, gathered through comprehensive research.
◈The report provides a detailed overview of the business with both qualitative and quantitative information.
◈It provides scope and forecast of the global Bone Graft And Substitutes market based on various segments.
Enquire for customization in Report @
Coherent market insights provides free customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.
Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:
✦Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?
✦What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?
✦What are the trends of this market?
✦Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?
✦How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?
✦How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?
✦Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2024?
✦How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2031?
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN24052024003118003196ID1108253050