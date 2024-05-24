Verdicts By Some Judges Have No Basic Merit: Mamata Banerjee

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 24 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister

Mamata Banerjee on Friday again attacked some sections of the judiciary of Calcutta High Court, saying they have 'no basic merit'.

“We have immense respect for the courts and the judicial system. But I am sorry to say that verdicts by some of the judges do not have basic merits. One judge has admitted his association with the RSS,” the Chief Minister

said while addressing an election campaign meeting at Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas district in support of the party candidate Bapi Haldar.

Her remarks came against the backdrop of the recent statement of a retired judge of Calcutta High Court Chitta Ranjan Dash. On the day of his retirement from judicial services on May 20, the retired judge gave credit to RSS for shaping his personality.

Earlier, a recent order by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court cancelled all Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010.

The Chief Minister

said that the order for the cancellation of several lakhs of OBC certificates is not simply acceptable.“It is a shame. I do not accept this verdict and I will move against the Higher Court's order,” the Chief Minister

said.

She also attacked Prime Minister

Narendra Modi for his comment that“his energy is not biological”.“If he has been sent by the gods, it is better for him to stay at a temple. I will arrange the construction of that temple,” the Chief Minister

said.

The Chief Minister

made it clear that Trinamool Congress continues to be part of the opposition INDIA bloc.“In all probability, the INDIA bloc will come to power and we will give the leadership to the country,” the Chief Minister

said.