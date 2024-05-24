NBA: Brown Explodes For 40 As Celtics Take 2-0 Lead On Pacers In Eastern Conference Finals

(MENAFN- IANS) Boston (US), May 24 (IANS) Boston Celtics hold a commanding 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals after a convincing 126-110 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Jaylen Brown exploded for a game-high 40 points, leading the charge for Boston. The Pacers, already facing an uphill battle, were dealt another blow with star guard Tyrese Haliburton exiting in the second half due to a hamstring injury.

Indiana started strong, leading after the first quarter. However, Boston went on a dominant 20-0 run in the second, taking control for the rest of the game. Jayson Tatum added 23 points for the Celtics, showcasing their offensive firepower.

Brown has definitely been the man of the series in the first two games, hitting the game tying three in the first and scoring 40 in the second. He was excluded from the all-NBA team which was released a day before tonight's encounter.

"We're two games from the finals so honestly I don't have the time to give...," Brown said to a reporter post-game when asked about his snub from the all-star team.

The Pacers now head back home with their backs against the wall. While they overcame a 0-2 deficit in the previous series, facing elimination without Haliburton is a much steeper challenge.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are just two wins away from a return to the NBA Finals. Game 3, on Indiana's home court where they remain undefeated in the playoffs, promises to be a pivotal matchup.

Indiana Pacers: 110 ( Pascal Siakam 28 pts, Andrew Nembhard 16 pts)

Boston Celtics: 126 ( Jaylen Brown 40 pts, Jayson Tatum 23 pts)